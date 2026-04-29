Resolve Tech Solutions Announces New Houston Office to Support Growth and Client Engagement

Resolve Tech Solutions moved to a new Houston office this April, marking the transition with a grand opening. The upgraded space supports growth and AI-driven innovation.

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a mid-sized global provider of IT services and digital transformation solutions, today announced the opening of its new Houston office located at 11757 Katy Freeway, Suite 660, Houston, TX 77079, officially commemorated with a grand opening event held this April.

The new office represents a significant upgrade to a more modern, collaborative workspace, designed to better support client engagement, team growth, and continued innovation. The move reinforces RTS's long-term commitment to the Houston market, a key hub for industries such as energy, utilities, aerospace, and manufacturing.

As a mid-sized organization, RTS combines the flexibility and responsiveness of a boutique firm with the depth of expertise required to deliver complex, enterprise-scale solutions. This balance enables the company to embed AI-driven capabilities across its engagements—from intelligent automation to predictive insights—helping clients accelerate decision-making and improve operational performance. The new location enables the company to further strengthen client relationships while continuing to scale its delivery capabilities across the region.

Artificial intelligence is a foundational element across RTS's service portfolio, integrated into how solutions are designed, delivered, and optimized. Through RTS's proprietary Juno Labs, AI and data-driven intelligence are embedded into core systems and processes, enabling organizations to move beyond traditional transformation toward more adaptive, insight-led operations.

Resolve Tech Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of services all powered by their native AI division, Juno Labs, to help organizations modernize and scale, including:

SAP & ERP Modernization – End-to-end transformation, migration, and optimization of enterprise systems

Cloud Services – Secure cloud adoption, migration, and managed services

Digital Transformation – Application modernization, data strategy, and enterprise innovation

IT Services & Managed Support – Infrastructure services and 24/7 enterprise IT support

Cybersecurity – Risk management, compliance, and advanced security solutions

Proprietary Platforms & Solutions – Including RTS's Juno platforms and industry-focused offerings

With over two decades of experience, RTS continues to support organizations in navigating complex technology landscapes—modernizing core systems, enabling cloud transformation, and unlocking value through data-driven and AI-powered solutions.

The new Houston office underscores the company's continued growth and its focus on delivering scalable, future-ready solutions for clients across key industries.

About Resolve Tech Solutions

Resolve Tech Solutions is a mid-sized global technology services company specializing in IT consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise solutions. With deep expertise in SAP, cloud, AI/ML, and managed services, RTS helps organizations accelerate innovation and achieve measurable business outcomes while providing the agility and personalized engagement of a trusted partner.

Media Contact

Marketing Resolve Tech, Resolve Tech Solutions, 1 2143101020, [email protected], www.resolvetech.com

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SOURCE Resolve Tech Solutions