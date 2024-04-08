Resolve Tech Solutions Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

"Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering digital transformation across global markets." Post this

"Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering digital transformation across global markets. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has set the stage for groundbreaking advancements in AI/ML technologies, particularly within the telecom sector. This partnership enables us to leverage Google Cloud's Gemini models and other cutting-edge AI tools to tackle the most pressing challenges faced by our clients, from operational efficiencies to enhancing customer experiences. As we move forward, our focus remains on developing bespoke GenAI solutions that are not only innovative but also seamlessly integrate with our clients' existing ecosystems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum value creation." – Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO, Resolve Tech Solutions

Since 2023, RTS and Google Cloud have collaborated to empower global Telecom businesses, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities and reliable infrastructure. As a member of Google Cloud Partner Advantage, RTS will deliver Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities and deploy bespoke GenAI solutions tailored to client needs.

About Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS):

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a global technology services company dedicated to modernizing and transforming industries through top-tier IT services, consulting, and implementation solutions. With over 25 years of deep technical expertise, RTS is committed to excellence, serving as a preferred IT services partner for Fortune 500 enterprises and medium businesses worldwide.

