Resolve Tech Solutions' Juno Labs Wins AI Excellence Award for Hybrid Intelligent Systems

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a leader in IT modernization and digital transformation, is thrilled to announce that its Juno Labs.ai brand has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a winner in the prestigious Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for Hybrid Intelligent Systems.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, RTS is a mid-sized consulting and IT services firm dedicated to empowering businesses through cutting-edge solutions. Their expertise spans core business system modernization, digital transformation initiatives, AI/ML implementations, and RPA enablement.

Juno Labs.ai, the heart of RTS's award-winning offering, is a pre-integrated AI lab equipped with industry-specific pre-built solutions and robust analytical capabilities. This powerful combination allows organizations to rapidly extract actionable insights that fuel real-world business success. Juno Labs.ai guides clients in understanding and integrating leading AI technologies seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO of Resolve Tech Solutions "Our Juno Labs.ai platform empowers businesses to harness the transformative power of AI, regardless of their current stage in the AI journey."

Juno Labs.ai offers a comprehensive suite of solutions – Juno Innovate, Juno Modelmesh, Juno GenAI, Juno CloudsensAI, and Juno Cloud Automate – catering to every facet of AI-driven solution development and management. This empowers clients to navigate every step of the process, from initial concept to ongoing management of their AI-powered analytics solutions.

"We are truly honored to recognize Resolve Tech Solutions with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a mid-sized consulting and IT services firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are dedicated to helping organizations achieve their IT modernization goals through a comprehensive suite of services, including core business system modernization and migrations, digital transformation services, AI/ML solutions, and RPA enablement. The team at RTS believes in enabling their customers to realize the full potential of transforming into a digital enterprise.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

