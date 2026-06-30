Resolve Tech Solutions Named to the 2026 MSP 501, the Technology Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501 — the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, Resolve Tech Solutions has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health — making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition."

— Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events

MSP Summit is pleased to name Resolve Tech Solutions to the 2026 MSP 501.

"Being named to the 2026 MSP 501 is a direct reflection of the investments we've made in staying ahead of where the industry is going — not just where it's been. AI, cybersecurity, and cloud have fundamentally changed what our clients need from a technology partner, and our team has embraced that shift with real solutions and real results. We're proud to be recognized alongside the world's best, and we're just getting started."

— Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO at Resolve Tech Solutions

Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com). This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

About Resolve Tech Solutions

Resolve Tech Solutions is a mid-sized global technology services company specializing in IT consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise solutions. With deep expertise in SAP, cloud, AI/ML, and managed services, RTS helps organizations accelerate innovation and achieve measurable business outcomes while providing the agility and personalized engagement of a trusted partner.

Media Contact

Marketing Resolve Tech, Resolve Tech Solutions, 1 2143101020, [email protected], www.resolvetech.com

SOURCE Resolve Tech Solutions