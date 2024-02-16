Resolve Tech Solutions Receives Outstanding Partner Award from SAP NS2

Resolve Tech Solutions is Recognized for SAP Expertise by Providing Excellence in SAP S/4HANA Migrations and Managed Cloud Services

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions, a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Partner Award by SAP NS2, a global leader in SAP services and solutions. This award recognizes Resolve Tech Solutions' exceptional work in guiding businesses through successful SAP S/4HANA migrations and delivering expert managed cloud services.

SAP S/4HANA, the next-generation intelligent ERP system, offers businesses a significant leap forward in agility, efficiency, and real-time insights. Resolve Tech Solutions supports SAP S/4HANA through seamless ERP migrations. Their proven methodologies and deep understanding of the SAP S/4HANA capabilities has supported the migration journey for regulated industries and government entities.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from SAP NS2," said Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO of Resolve Tech Solutions. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients throughout their SAP S/4HANA journey. We are passionate about empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of this transformative technology."

Resolve Tech Solutions' award-winning approach to SAP S/4HANA migrations is built on several key pillars, such as deep expertise, expert support, minimal disruption, and tailored solutions. With the recognition of the SAP NS2 Outstanding Partner Award, Resolve Tech Solutions can continue executing key customer migrations and building upon their partnership strategy.

The SAP NS2 Outstanding Partner Award is a significant industry recognition of Resolve Tech Solutions' commitment to excellence in SAP S/4HANA migrations and managed cloud services. This award solidifies their position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to unlock the full potential of this transformative technology.

About Resolve Tech Solutions

Resolve Tech Solutions is a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, specializing in SAP S/4HANA migrations, managed cloud services, and application development. With a team of experienced SAP professionals and a proven track record of success, they help businesses transform their operations and achieve their digital transformation goals. Outside of SAP, Resolve Tech Solutions offers digital transformation services, cloud migration services, and AI-enablement. For more information, visit www.resolvetech.com.

About SAP NS2 - SAP National Security Services, Inc.

(SAP NS2®) is an independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, a market share leader in enterprise resource management applications, supply chain management applications, procurement applications software, and travel and expense management software. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of U.S.-based, SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows our customers to adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and protect their mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

