Resolve Tech Solutions Recognized as a Provider in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 for SAP Business Application Services

ADDISON, Texas and DALLAS, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, today announced that they're honored to be featured as one of the leading SAP Business Application Services providers on the SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025.

This acknowledgment highlights Resolve Tech Solutions' commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative SAP solutions that drive business success and operational efficiency for clients worldwide.

The SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 is a comprehensive industry evaluation conducted by Everest Group that ranks and assesses the world's top SAP services providers based on their market impact, delivery capabilities, innovation, and client satisfaction. The report provides an in-depth analysis of service providers' strengths, market positioning, and competitive advantages within the SAP ecosystem.

Being featured in the PEAK Matrix Assessment further solidifies Resolve Tech Solutions' position as a trusted leader in delivering comprehensive, high-performance SAP solutions. This recognition demonstrates the company's ability to:

Deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients in the SAP landscape.

Enhance customer success through a deep understanding of SAP's business applications and their transformative impact on operations.

Provide outstanding support and agile solutions that empower businesses to scale and adapt in today's dynamic market.

"The SAP business application services market is undergoing a significant shift as enterprises migrate from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA. The adoption of RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP has surged, and SAP's newly announced SAP ERP, private edition, transition option will further accelerate this momentum, especially for enterprises with complex workloads. In this evolving landscape, while GSIs play a holistic role in enabling fit-for-purpose migrations and bringing differentiated capabilities, specialist providers offer deep technical and domain expertise to drive faster, more agile, and domain-led transformations," said AS Yamohiadeen, Practice Director at Everest Group.

"Resolve Tech Solutions has demonstrable proof points of delivering implementation and maintenance services for SAP business applications. Clients have appreciated its technical expertise and talent management practices, offering experienced and flexible resources consistently across the engagement. The acquisition of Wise Men Consultants has further strengthened its capabilities in regulated industries, benefiting enterprises in BFSI, and energy and utilities. Taken together, these capabilities have helped position Resolve Tech Solutions as an Aspirant on Everest Group's SAP Business Application Services Peak Matrix Assessment 2025."

Resolve Tech Solutions possesses deep expertise in S/4HANA migrations, cloud adoption, and digital transformation services. The team at RTS focuses on leveraging its proprietary automation platform to address challenges and manage servers and aims to continue investing in SAP modernization, focusing on packaged and custom services. This has enabled RTS to build strong client relationships and achieve significant business outcomes.

Download the full report here: https://okt.to/gvBnWp

About Resolve Tech Solutions

Resolve Tech Solutions is a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, specializing in SAP S/4HANA Design and Implementations, S/4HANA migrations/transformations, SAP AMS, automated testing, managed cloud services, and application development. With a team of experienced SAP professionals and a proven track record of success, they help businesses transform their operations and achieve their digital transformation goals. Beyond SAP, Resolve Tech Solutions offers data strategy, digital transformation services, cloud migration services, and AI enablement. For more information, visit www.resolvetech.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a global consulting and research firm that specializes in advising clients on strategy, innovation, and technology. Their PEAK Matrix Assessments provide valuable insights on service providers' capabilities and market position across various industries.

Media Contact

Kieu To, Resolve Tech Solutions, 1 (281) 953-4500, [email protected], www.resolvetech.com

