Resolve Tech Solutions Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Innovation in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Google Cloud Platform powers Intelligent Field Operations with technologies such as Cloud vision for image recognition and classification, and Vertex AI for managing ML models/data labeling/predictions. Dialogflow helps to create conversational interfaces, while Speech-to-text converts audio to text. Route planning is possible with Google Maps and API/Geocoding/Geolocation/distance matrix as well as cloud for event-driven serverless functions. Recommendations AI, Vision product search, Firebase, Looker for BI, and analytics Dataflow are also available.

"AI can be intimidating, with its double-edged sword of potential and complexity. This is where the Resolve Tech Solutions team shines, standing as a trusted advisor during the entire transition, and delivering client satisfaction while improving profitability," said Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO of Resolve Tech Solutions. "We are grateful for this award from AI Breakthrough, and as we enter 2024, we'll continue to focus on developing innovative AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with our clients' existing ecosystems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum value creation."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"As solutions advance, intelligent field operation technology promises to help companies boost service levels, improve customer experience, and streamline operations. Field operations are the backbone of many industries, handling critical services, maintenance, and repairs. However, traditional field operations have lagged digitally, and manual processes are prone to errors," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Intelligent Field Operations goes beyond automation, providing a comprehensive system that anticipates problems, optimizes routes, empowers the workforce, and elevates the customer experience. We're pleased to award them 'Best Decision Management Solution!'"

Additional breakthrough key features include real-time tracking of fleet location, status, and health data, cloud-based software for job scheduling based on geography, skill sets, and parts availability, automated notifications and predictive ETAs for customers, mobile interface for technicians to access customer histories, equipment details, and required parts, as well as various tools for technicians, such as checklists, guides, video calls with experts, and augmented reality instructions. It also offers predictive analytics for anticipating problems and optimizing routes, staff assignments, and part inventories.

About Resolve Tech Solutions:

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a Texas-based IT powerhouse with over 25 years of experience, empowers businesses to unlock their full potential through cutting-edge technology. We specialize in guiding you through your IT modernization journey, from core system upgrades to complete digital transformations.

Our expertise is comprehensive, offering strategy, implementation, and operational advisory and support across key areas of IT. At RTS we

pride ourselves on seamlessly modernizing and integrating core business systems for a future-proof foundation, leveraging the power of the cloud for increased agility and cost reduction, harnessing the power of AI/ML with pre-built industry solutions through JunoLabs.ai, our pre-integrated AI lab, to unlock actionable insights, and finally, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency through our RPA enablement services. For more information visit ResolveTech.com

About AI Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

