Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) Announces Strategic Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

RTS is proud to welcome Arvind Gidwani as its new Chief Technology Officer and Derek Risley as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), a leading provider of cloud, AI, and enterprise modernization services, today announced key additions and transitions within its executive leadership team. These appointments reinforce the company's commitment to scaling innovation, advancing AI-driven transformation, and delivering exceptional outcomes for customers across industries.

RTS is also rapidly expanding its AI services business as enterprises accelerate adoption of intelligent automation and next-generation digital capabilities. Powered by the innovation engine of Juno Labs, RTS is delivering a growing portfolio of industry-ready AI solutions, accelerators, and managed AI services that integrate seamlessly with SAP, cloud platforms, and enterprise data environments. Through Juno Labs, RTS is investing in advanced generative AI development, secure AI platform engineering, and workflow automation to help customers modernize operations, enhance decision-making, and deploy AI at scale with confidence. This expansion underscores RTS's commitment to shaping the future of enterprise AI while upholding the highest standards of security, reliability, and measurable business impact.

RTS is proud to welcome Arvind Gidwani as its new Chief Technology Officer. Gidwani brings extensive global experience in artificial intelligence, cloud strategy, enterprise transformation, and large-scale platform operations.

Before joining RTS, Gidwani served as CTO of SAP NS2, where he led AI strategy, delivery engineering, cloud operations, and broad modernization initiatives. His leadership played a critical role in strengthening the organization's platform capabilities and scaling its operational excellence. Previously, he oversaw global infrastructure operations for SAP SuccessFactors, driving the transformation of one of the world's most sophisticated SaaS environments.

Gidwani has also held senior leadership roles at MapR and Oracle, where he consistently delivered secure, scalable, cloud-forward technologies. His background positions RTS to advance its next chapter of AI-driven innovation and digital modernization.

Gidwani succeeds Venkat Raman, RTS co-founder, who will transition into the newly established role of Head of SAP Innovation, where he will lead the development of advanced AI capabilities for SAP customers. Raman's vision, technical leadership, and early contributions have been foundational to RTS's success and continued reputation as a trusted modernization partner.

RTS also announces the appointment of Derek Risley as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Risley is an accomplished global executive known for driving revenue performance, strengthening commercial organizations, and leading complex digital transformation initiatives across the technology and consulting landscape.

Most recently, he served as CEO/CRO of Rizing, where he elevated commercial strategy and guided the company through large-scale cloud transformation. His previous leadership roles at Yellow.ai, Yext, SAP/SuccessFactors, and Oracle reflect a consistent record of building strong, scalable revenue organizations and deepening customer partnerships.

RTS co-founder Sid Azhar has been appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, he will oversee strategic sourcing, business operations, partner alliances, enterprise support services, and marketing. Azhar will focus on strengthening operational excellence, driving scalability, and supporting sustainable growth across the business.

As one of the company's original founders, Azhar built RTS's sales organization, shaped its early go-to-market strategy, and played a central role in establishing RTS as a trusted partner for enterprise clients. His leadership continues to be instrumental in guiding the company's long-term direction.

RTS extends its appreciation to Sid Azhar and Venkat Raman for their continued leadership and foundational contributions. Their new roles ensure continuity, deep expertise, and alignment with RTS's future vision.

"We are excited to welcome Arvind and Derek as we elevate our capabilities and continue delivering transformative value to our customers," said Vinod Muthuswamy, Chief Executive Officer. "These leadership appointments strengthen RTS for the road ahead and reflect our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer outcomes."

Media Contact

Marketing Resolve Tech, Resolve Tech Solutions, 1 2143101020, [email protected], www.resolvetech.com

SOURCE Resolve Tech Solutions