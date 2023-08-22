RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association's Night of Hope Gala Celebrates Standout Contributions to Family Building Community

RESOLVE celebrates and appreciates our Hope Award honorees for their remarkable dedication to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act. Tweet this

The 2023 Hope Award honorees are:

Barbara Eck Founders Award – David Sable , MD

, MD Risa A. Levine Advocacy Legacy Award – Lisa Rosenthal

Hope Award for Access – Amazon

Hope Award for Advocacy – Chiquita Lockley /Eggs Over Easy

/Eggs Over Easy Hope Award for Service – Sarah Ekis

Hope Award for Social Influence—Not So Mommy, Brandi Lytle

"RESOLVE celebrates and appreciates our Hope Award honorees for their remarkable dedication to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO

The Night of Hope brings together more than 550 leaders and influencers in the family building community to honor the collective achievements and work in making access to care and support a reality. Past Hope Award honorees include USA Today, Starbucks, The View, National Public Radio, Self Magazine, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota, Chloe Melas former CNN reporter, ABC News, Target, LinkedIn, Bravo TV's Andy Cohen, actor Kellee Stewart and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

For more information regarding the Night of Hope and the Hope Award recipients, visit the Night of Hope webpage.

RESOLVE gratefully acknowledges the 2023 Hope Award Sponsors: EMD Serono, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Progyny, Organon and US Fertility.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association:‥Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for all people who struggle to build a family. One in six people globally will experience infertility, while one in seven women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to those impacted, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options.‥For more information, visit‥http://www.RESOLVE.org.‥

