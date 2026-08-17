Resolve Unveils the Next Generation of AgentLab, Accelerating the Enterprise Shift to Autonomous Operations

New capabilities make it easier to design, test, and deploy enterprise AI agents using natural language, reusable skills, and Resolve's orchestration engine.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolve, the leader in agentic automation and orchestration, today announced the next generation of AgentLab, the company's enterprise platform for building, testing, governing, and deploying AI agents. The release introduces powerful new capabilities that make it easier than ever for organizations to create trusted AI agents capable of reasoning through work, orchestrating actions across enterprise systems, and autonomously resolving requests from start to finish.

As enterprises race to adopt AI, many remain trapped between copilots that only make recommendations and automation tools that require extensive scripting and constant maintenance. AgentLab bridges that gap by combining intelligent reasoning with enterprise-grade orchestration, allowing organizations to build AI agents that understand context, make governed decisions, and execute work across the technology stack.

"Enterprise AI is entering a new phase," said Fran Fernandez, CPO of Resolve. "AgentLab gives enterprises a complete environment to build, validate, and continuously improve agents before they ever take action in production. This is the foundation of autonomous operations at scale."

Built on the Resolve platform, AgentLab combines natural-language agent creation, reusable skills, AI-assisted workflow building, and governance-aware deployment practices. Teams can define an agent's role, scope, instructions, and guardrails in plain language, then extend the agent with skills and workflows that connect to the systems and automations already governed by Resolve.

New capabilities in AgentLab include:

Advanced Agent Studio

Create enterprise AI agents using plain-language instructions. Teams can define an agent's role, responsibilities, departments, operating boundaries, and guardrails without starting from code.

Skill and Workflow Building

Save your Jarvis-created workflows as callable skills that allow custom agents to recommend next steps or take action through Resolve orchestration when enabled.

Prompt Improvement Assistance

An "Improve Prompt" capability helps teams strengthen agent instructions, so agents are clearer, more consistent, and better aligned to the intended role and use case.

Governed Action Through Resolve Orchestration

When agents are connected to action skills and workflows, they inherit the guardrails and controls already configured in Resolve's deterministic orchestration engine, helping enterprises keep agent behavior aligned with existing policies.

Agent Testing and Permission Confidence

Teams can test agent behavior, roles, and permission confidence before expanding use, helping organizations validate whether an agent is ready for broader deployment.

AgentLab is available as part of the Resolve Platform.

Register for the AgentLab webinar here.

About Resolve

Resolve is redefining IT and network operations with an agentic automation and orchestration platform built for the autonomous enterprise. Its platform automates manual workflows to detect, diagnose, and resolve reuqests and incidents before they impact the business. By transforming reactive workflows into proactive, self-healing systems, Resolve slashes ticket volume and alert noise by up to 90%, reduces MTTR from hours to minutes, and empowers IT teams to scale without increasing staff. Learn more at resolve.io.

Media Contact

Erin Anderson, Resolve, 1 (954) 817 - 5305, [email protected], https://resolve.io

SOURCE Resolve