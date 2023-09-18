Resolver Elevates Threat Protection Solution with New Threat Management Add-ons & Services

Our advanced Threat Protection solution, fortified by Kroll's expertise, empowers organizations to not only identify threats but also strategically manage them, preventing further incidents and escalation. Tweet this

"Today's security challenges require a holistic approach that combines advanced technology with expert insights," said Artem Sherman, Manager of Corporate Security Products at Resolver. "Our advanced Threat Protection solution, fortified by Kroll's expertise, empowers organizations to not only identify threats but also strategically manage them, preventing further incidents and escalation."

"The evolving threat landscape demands a proactive approach to security, " says Matthew J. Dumpert, Managing Director of Kroll's Security Risk Management practice, "Kroll and Resolver's integrated threat solution enables organizations to enhance their capacity to address risk to their people and enterprises with greater precision and efficiency. Our solutions streamline threat identification and management, eliminating the risk of overlooking critical elements so organizations can have peace of mind. Our Threat Protection solutions are purpose-built to be a force multiplier for in-house security, setting it apart from any other offering in the market."

Key features of Resolver's advanced Threat Protection solution:

Expert-Led Threat Management Training: Collaborating with Kroll's Threat Advisors, Resolver provides expert-guided threat management strategies. This synergy ensures organizations can navigate complex security challenges with a blend of industry-leading software and strategic insights.





Proven RAGE-V Threat Assessment Framework: At the core of the solution lies the RAGE-V framework — a robust assessment model designed to foresee, assess, and resolve potential threats effectively. Developed by ATAP and built on battle-tested best practices from the security field, RAGE-V sets a new standard for comprehensive threat assessment.





Enriched Person of Interest Profiles: Accelerate your investigation process by receiving robust data on Persons of Interest (POI) within one business day. Our highly skilled team of experts, with access to a diverse range of systems, assures you can fast-track the initial step of your investigation process and prevent any unnecessary delays.





Unified Threat Protection Platform: Resolver's enhanced security solution offers a unified platform that seamlessly integrates Threat Protection, Incident, Investigations and Case Management, and Risk Management. This holistic approach ensures organizations have a 360-degree view of their security landscape.





5. Actionable Security Insights: Built-in dashboards, visualizations, analytics, and simple reporting features empower organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights. With a deeper understanding of their threat landscape, decision-makers can make informed choices to mitigate risks.

With this latest advancement, Resolver continues to set the pace in corporate and physical security risk solutions, ensuring organizations are primed for a safer and more secure future. Visit Resolver.com/threat to learn more.

About Resolver:

Resolver gathers all risk data and analyzes it in context — revealing the true business impact within every risk. Its Risk Intelligence Platform traces the extended impact of all types of risks — whether compliance or audit, incidents or threats — and translates those effects into quantifiable business metrics. Finally, instead of being disconnected from the business, risk becomes a key driver of opportunity. Welcome to the new world of Risk Intelligence. Learn more at Resolver.com.

About Kroll: As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data, and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions, and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients with the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.

Media Contact

Nadine Araksi, Resolver, 1 888-316-6747, [email protected], www.resolver.com

Alison McCue, Kroll, 1 212-593-1000, [email protected], www.kroll.com

SOURCE Resolver