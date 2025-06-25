Resolver Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Intake and Triage to Streamline Security Incident Reporting

"With Automated Intake and Triage, security teams can capture better data upfront, route incidents to the right teams instantly, and launch the right response — all while maintaining oversight and auditability." — Artem Sherman, Head of Security & Investigations, Resolver Post this

Security and investigation teams often receive unstructured incident reports through portals, hotlines, and shared inboxes, many of which are incomplete or misrouted. Resolver's automated intake and triage capability addresses this by guiding submitters through an AI-Powered Intake Agent that adapts in real time based on their responses. The intake agent prompts users, capturing critical details upfront, then categorizes and routes each report using consistent, configurable logic.

The result: complete incident information from the start, faster handoffs, fewer manual steps, and a stronger foundation for investigation, security response and resolution.

"Security teams don't have time to dig through vague reports or chase missing details," said Artem Sherman, Head of Security & Investigations at Resolver. "With Automated Intake and Triage, they can capture better data upfront, route incidents instantly, and launch the right response — all while maintaining oversight and auditability."

The capability was previewed at Resolver's Ascend 2025 customer conference, where early users reported up to 90% time savings in incident triage, more consistent reporting, and faster handoffs to investigations.

Key Benefits of AI-Powered Intake and Triage:

Conversational Intake Agent: An AI-powered chat experience replaces static forms with real-time, dynamic guidance. The intake agent asks smart questions, adapts to user responses, and captures complete, context-rich details from the start.





Automated Tagging: Intelligently detects and tags key details like people, locations, and assets. This process enriches incident data for smarter triage, faster search, and stronger case visibility.





Intelligent Triage & Instant Routing: Automatically classifies reports by type, severity, and location, then routes them instantly to the appropriate team. This eliminates delays and manual queues so teams can act with speed.





Trigger-Based Playbooks: The platform launches the right response as soon as an incident meets set conditions. Each Playbook assigns tasks, alerts stakeholders, and executes your pre-determined standard operating procedures tailored to the incident type.

Resolver's AI-Powered Automated Intake and Triage capability supports the full spectrum of security workflows — from routine incident reports to complex investigations. The tool works like a digital teammate — capturing better data up front, cutting admin time, and helping teams act quickly with full visibility and control. This launch reflects Resolver's broader strategy to deliver human-led, secure, and purposeful tools focused on making life easier for the people doing the work while driving enterprise resilience in the organizations they support.

Built on responsible AI principles, the solution ensures transparency, security, and human oversight remain central to every step of the process.

To learn more or see these new features in action, contact your Resolver representative or visit our Incident Management page.

