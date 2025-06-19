Resolver Marks 10-Year Milestone with Internet Watch Foundation in Fight Against Online Child Abuse

"Working with the IWF has helped us protect thousands of vulnerable users and scale safer infrastructure for platforms around the world." —George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety, Resolver. Post this

Resolver began working with the IWF in 2015 to strengthen the detection and take-down of child sexual abuse imagery across its customer base. Resolver joined as a member to deepen its commitment to collaborative, intelligence-led prevention efforts and align with global leaders in child protection. Resolver's partnership with the IWF informs our Trust & Safety work, helping our teams and customers respond more confidently to online harms.

As we expand our approach to CSAM detection and prevention, we continue to align with leading organisations like the IWF to strengthen intelligence-led safety efforts across platforms.

A Decade of Trusted Collaboration

In the last 10 years, Resolver has:

Used IWF-provided keyword intelligence to support moderation and investigation efforts, with further service integration under consideration.

Worked with global platforms to prevent distribution of harmful material in real time

Supported early detection and escalation of grooming behaviour and predatory activity

Contributed to the removal of thousands of verified images and videos of child sexual abuse and helped prevent reupload attempts across multiple partner platforms

This 10-year partnership milestone comes just weeks after the dismantling of Kidflix, an unknown CSAM distribution platform taken down in a global law enforcement operation. The case revealed over 91,000 unique child sexual abuse videos and underscored how digital infrastructure continues to be exploited by abusers. Resolver analysts contributed intelligence to multiple partners impacted by the platform's activity, highlighting how behavioural signals and shared data can accelerate cross-platform protection.

"This milestone with the IWF reflects the kind of long-term partnership that defines Resolver's approach to Trust & Safety," said Kam Rawal, President of Resolver. "Over the past decade, our shared focus on prevention, intelligence and collaboration has helped platforms act with confidence. I am proud of the work our teams are doing to build safer digital communities around the world."

IWF Interim CEO Derek Ray-Hill said: "Long-term partnerships with trusted partners like Resolver allows the IWF to share our unique expertise and highly accurate data and boost global efforts to bring about a safer internet for all.

The plethora of horrific child sexual abuse images and videos available on the internet can be daunting to tackle, but it's only by working together we can truly make a difference. By using our Keywords List to aid investigations, Resolver is helping to end the trauma for victims and survivors whose imagery continues to be viewed, shared and downloaded online. This decade-long partnership is a milestone to be celebrated."

Beyond Moderation: Behavioural Detection at Scale

Resolver's Trust & Safety intelligence combines powerful technology-enabled collection and detection with expert human analysis to triage predatory behaviour, identify early signs of risk, and close policy enforcement gaps that traditional content moderation may miss. This intelligence-led approach aligns closely with the IWF's own evolution, which has shifted from content take-down to more proactive prevention efforts in partnership with technology providers and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

As the online threat landscape evolves, Resolver is expanding its capabilities to meet emerging risks:

Monitoring AI-generated child sexual abuse material

Tracking cross-platform grooming patterns and "off-siting" behaviour

Identifying non-explicit content of interest to predators (COITP)

Supporting platform compliance with the UK's Online Safety Act and the EU's DSA

About Resolver

Resolver, a Kroll Business, a leader in risk intelligence solutions, safeguards $6.5 trillion in market cap across 1,000+ companies worldwide. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, we help transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to mitigate risks, recover swiftly, and strengthen operations. Discover how at www.resolver.com. See Risk. Build Resilience.

About the Internet Watch Foundation

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a UK-based charity working to eliminate child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. It provides data, technology, and partnerships to help tech companies, law enforcement, and global organizations identify, remove, and prevent the spread of illegal content. Learn more at www.iwf.org.uk.

Media Contact

Chloe Acland, Marketing Manager, Resolver Inc., 1 (416) 622-2299, [email protected], https://www.resolver.com/

SOURCE Resolver Inc.