Resolver Unveils Risk Intelligence Enhancements in 23.3 Release

Key features in Resolver's 23.3 Release:

Dashboards: In Resolver 23.3, we've elevated our Dashboards, enriching the feature set for advanced data visualization for risk intelligence. With real-time insights and the ability to create custom, visually compelling strategic overviews, and operational summaries, Dashboards provide critical insights at your fingertips. Discover trends, outliers, and patterns in your data to make informed decisions and understand the impact of risks, regulatory obligations, incidents, threats, and vulnerabilities on your business objectives.



Document Management (Working Papers): We're excited to introduce Microsoft Office Integration, allowing multiple users to collaboratively edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents within Resolver, all in real-time through the browser. Automatic saving and version tracking streamline review processes and offer a clear audit trail. Empower your audit teams to work collaboratively on working papers and files effortlessly.



Enhanced Mapping Capabilities: Replacing existing map functionality with Google Maps aims to resolve location discrepancies, expand coverage, and elevate the overall user experience. Expect more accurate and reliable mapping within the platform, which translates to improved incident reporting, risk assessment and planning, and more efficient operations.



Improved Design and UX Enhancements: Resolver users now get a more streamlined and visually appealing interface for easier risk management. Key improvements include a flexible display for tailored information viewing and simpler, color-coded data presentation for quick understanding. The addition of a "Dark Mode" provides a visually comfortable option, enhancing both user experience and the platform's modern aesthetic.

"We're on a mission to empower our users with risk intelligence," explains Resolver Product Manager Erin Peck. "By making our Dashboards tool easy to use and accessible to users at any level of data analysis skills, we're offering our users the insights they need to proactively influence strategy and drive business value."

About Resolver:

Resolver is a leading provider of risk and security management software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions and keep people and assets safe. We help our customers transform their enterprise risk management and security programs with our integrated cloud platform. For over 20 years, Resolver's proven leadership in incident management, investigation, case management, and security operations has made us the choice of over 1,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit Resolver.com.

Media Contact

Nadine Araksi, Resolver Inc., 1 647-494-7707 449, [email protected], https://www.resolver.com

