Resonant Link and Cirtec Medical Partner to Power the Future of Implantable Medical Devices

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless charging leader Resonant Link and leading medical device manufacturing solutions provider Cirtec Medical Corp. have announced a strategic partnership to power the future of implantable medical devices. By combining Resonant Link's next generation wireless power with Cirtec Medical's expert product design, development, and manufacturing services, this partnership will offer medical device makers the best technology, fully integrated components, and faster time to market.

"We've been working with Cirtec for years on behalf of our mutual customers, so this partnership is really an extension of the close collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect we already have," says Grayson Zulauf, CEO at Resonant Link. "Cirtec is known for providing advanced medical device technologies, engineering, and contract manufacturing services, and we are thrilled to add our wireless power capabilities to their suite of off-the-shelf and custom medical device solutions."

"In developing their wireless power systems, Resonant Link has done what no other company has; making power and energy for medical devices an opportunity for differentiation and miniaturization," says Brian Highley, CEO of Cirtec Medical. "From passive implants to miniature sensors, we are excited to integrate Resonant Link technology to redefine what's possible for our medical device partners."

Resonant Link and Cirtec Medical offer both off-the-shelf systems and custom designs for their customers. Cirtec Medical's neuromodulation platforms give medical device makers a path to reduce development costs and accelerate time to market. Whether bringing a novel therapy to market or rapidly moving to a next-generation design suitable for high-volume manufacturing, Cirtec Medical and Resonant Link have the expertise and resources to help medical device teams deliver smaller, smarter, and scalable devices that clinicians want and patients need.

About Resonant Link:

Resonant Link is the medical device industry's partner in power, on a mission to use fast, safe, and reliable wireless power to help people, businesses, and the planet thrive. Resonant Link delivers 5x faster, easy-to-use, and cost-effective wireless power for applications big and small, from massive industrial trucks to medical devices smaller than a fingernail. Resonant Link is anchored by offices in South Burlington, VT, Zurich, CH, and Boston, MA, and has amassed double-digit customers in healthcare, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, including the leading brands and government agencies.

Visit www.resonant-link.com or contact [email protected] to learn more.

About Cirtec Medical:

Cirtec Medical is a vertically integrated, full-service outsource partner providing end-to-end product design, development, and manufacturing of Class III and II medical devices and components. Cirtec specializes in today's most advanced product technologies including neuromodulation, implantable drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, ventricular assist, interventional devices and delivery systems. Cirtec has a global footprint with facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Chandler, AZ; El Coyol, Costa Rica; Enfield, CT; San Jose, CA; Lowell, MA; Sturtevant, WI; Rock Hill, SC; and Birkenfeld, Germany.

Learn more at https://cirtecmed.com.

