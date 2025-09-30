Resonant Link Medical Appoints MedTech Industry Leader Raymond W. Cohen as Chair of its Board of Directors

Cohen's appointment comes as the company accelerates growth and its Aurion WPT™ wireless power platform advances toward becoming the standard for implantable medical devices.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resonant Link Medical, an innovative medical technology company redefining wireless power and data transfer for implantable devices, today announced the appointment of veteran medical technology executive Raymond W. Cohen as the Chair of its Board of Directors. Cohen's appointment coincides with the company's expansion and addition of new engineering and operations talent to scale its Aurion WPT™ platform for broader clinical use cases and partnerships. Cohen brings more than four decades of experience developing, commercializing, and expanding access to novel medical technologies.

"One of the biggest drawbacks of many implantable medical devices today is their power and energy requirements," said Cohen. "Limitations like frustrating, hours-long recharging or battery replacement surgeries when non-rechargeable batteries expire reduce patient adoption and compromise quality of life. These limitations are especially pronounced in devices encased in titanium. Resonant Link Medical's technology, built on its proprietary concept of multi-layer self-resonant structure (MSRS), delivers hyper-efficient, MRI-compatible wireless charging at implant depths of up to six centimeters that improves patient adoption and quality of life."

"Ray's deep experience building and guiding category-defining medical technology companies makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Omari Bouknight, CEO of Resonant Link Medical. "His track record of scaling innovative companies will help us accelerate Resonant Link Medical's mission to power life-changing therapies along with our medical device partners."

Over his career, Cohen has held multiple CEO and board roles at both private and public medical device companies, successfully leading organizations through commercialization, IPOs and major exits. His expertise spans corporate governance, capital formation, and operational excellence in bringing disruptive technologies to patients and physicians worldwide. Most recently, Cohen served as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Axonics, Inc., a medical device company he co-founded in 2013 and took public in late October 2018. Cohen retired from Axonics following the November 2024 close of its $3.7 billion sale to Boston Scientific Corporation. Cohen currently serves on a number of private and public boards in the medical technology sector.

Cohen's appointment underscores Resonant Link Medical's momentum as it strengthens its leadership team and unveils new branding that reflects its position as a medical technology platform leader. With the adoption of the Aurion WPT™ platform growing across ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, brain-computer interfaces, and other implantables, the company is enabling faster innovation, smoother commercialization, and broader adoption of next-generation technologies.

