Resonant Link Medical Appoints Omari Bouknight as Chief Executive Officer

Prior to joining Resonant Link Medical, Bouknight served as US Divisional Vice President of Commercial for Abbott's Structural Heart Business, where he drove significant growth while leading five medical device product franchises. He previously served as President and Chief Commercial Officer for CardioFocus and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cardiac Dimensions. Bouknight also served as Business Unit Director at Thoratec Corporation, where he led the highly successful launch of the HeartMate II Left Ventricular Assist System. He began his medical technology career working for Guidant Corporation in strategy and clinical roles. Bouknight received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and his Bachelor's degrees from Michigan State University.

Bouknight will lead efforts to broaden Resonant Link Medical's commercial reach and innovation pipeline, building on its success helping medical device companies deliver more effective and convenient treatments for people living with health conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression, sleep apnea, and heart failure. Resonant Link Medical's technology platform enables fast, safe, and convenient wireless power transfer, delivering up to ten times faster charging than conventional wireless transfer methods. The platform's capabilities are inspiring smaller, smarter, and longer-lasting devices that allow patients to live their lives untethered.

"I am thrilled to join the Resonant Link Medical team as we continue to push what's possible with medical device power, data, and communications," said Bouknight. "Historically, power transfer has been a limitation in the development and utilization of active implantable medical devices. Resonant Link Medical's proprietary technology platform has already been built into fifty different types of medical devices and will be a significant accelerant to the active implantable space. Similar to how wireless broadband Internet ushered in digital innovation not possible with antiquated dial-up approaches, Resonant Link Medical's platform enables advanced capabilities such as closed-loop therapies and high-data-rate, neuro-based systems, in addition to novel devices not previously possible. With our Series A financing completed, we are accelerating partnerships with innovators across the medical technology ecosystem to bring next-generation wireless-powered therapies to patients worldwide."

Resonant Link Medical is an innovative medical technology company redefining wireless power and data transfer for implantable medical devices to help people get well, stay well, and stay well wherever they are. Its proprietary platform enables fast, safe, and convenient wireless power transfer, delivering up to ten times faster charging than conventional methods and inspiring smaller, smarter, and longer-lasting devices that allow patients to live their lives untethered. The technology has been integrated into more than fifty types of medical devices, including ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, brain-computer interfaces, and diagnostic devices. Resonant Link Medical has offices in South Burlington, Vermont, Zurich, Switzerland, and Boston, Massachusetts, and partners with leading medical device companies worldwide.

