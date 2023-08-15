Resonant Link Ranks in the Top 40 Fastest Growing Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Energy List

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. and even more humbling to know that our wireless charging is solving real problems for our customers and their customers," says Grayson Zulauf, Co-Founder and CEO of Resonant Link. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Resonant Link ranked as the 6th fastest growing company in the state of Vermont and has committed to growing jobs locally and globally, as employees currently work from twelve states and two countries.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Resonant Link

Resonant Link delivers 5x faster and highly-efficient wireless power for applications big to small, from massive industrial trucks to tiny medical devices, to help people, businesses, and the planet thrive. Resonant Link is anchored by offices in South Burlington, VT, Zurich, CH, and Boston, MA, and has amassed double-digit customers in healthcare, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, including the leading brands and government agencies.

