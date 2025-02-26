Resort Vacation Accommodations Honored with Top Vacation Rental Property Award

Unlike other vacation rental companies that try to operate remotely, we ensure hands-on service within all departments of RVA. Post this

The Top Vacation Rental Property Management Services Provider award from Hospitality Business Review is part of a larger initiative to recognize leaders in the hospitality and travel sectors who are setting new standards for customer service and operational excellence. RVA's achievement further solidifies its position as a trusted and industry-leading provider of vacation rental management services.

For more information about Resort Vacation Accommodations, and its award-winning services, please visit www.rvafl.com or contact (800) 237-9505.

About RVA

RVA, Resort Vacations, is one of the nation's leading vacation rental companies in Southwest Florida. RVA is the largest management company of vacation condominiums, homes and resort-style properties on Florida's west coast, based on a portfolio of over 300 units. The Southwest Florida inventory includes premier beach destinations like: Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Sarasota and Siesta Key.

