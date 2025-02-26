Resort Vacation Accommodations Honored with Top Vacation Rental Property Award

RVA, Resort Vacation Accommodations, receives the coveted Top Vacation Rental Property Management Services Provider Award 2024 by Hospitality Business Review.
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resort Vacation Accommodations is proud to be named one of the Top Vacation Rental Property Management Services Providers in 2024 by Hospitality Business Review. With over 30 years of experience serving the local vacation community, this award is a culmination of the quality teamwork and exceptional service that RVA has become synonymous with. At the forefront of the RVA business model is having a local, hands-on team that is ready and willing to assist both vacationing guests and owners should any need arise. RVA has consistently set the standard for property management in the vacation rental industry, offering a wide range of services including property marketing, guest relations, booking optimization, and maintenance. The company's team of industry experts leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and improve guest satisfaction, ensuring every aspect of the vacation rental is expertly managed from start to finish.
"Unlike other vacation rental companies that try to operate remotely, we ensure hands-on service within all departments of RVA. Our employees are local residents themselves; which we believe serves as an advantage to both our rental guests and our homeowners," said Larry Starr, President and Founder of Resort Vacation Accommodations. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, who consistently go above and beyond to exceed expectations. It reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver the best possible service. We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide unparalleled vacation rental management solutions for many years to come."
The Top Vacation Rental Property Management Services Provider award from Hospitality Business Review is part of a larger initiative to recognize leaders in the hospitality and travel sectors who are setting new standards for customer service and operational excellence. RVA's achievement further solidifies its position as a trusted and industry-leading provider of vacation rental management services.
For more information about Resort Vacation Accommodations, and its award-winning services, please visit www.rvafl.com or contact (800) 237-9505.
About RVA
RVA, Resort Vacations, is one of the nation's leading vacation rental companies in Southwest Florida. RVA is the largest management company of vacation condominiums, homes and resort-style properties on Florida's west coast, based on a portfolio of over 300 units. The Southwest Florida inventory includes premier beach destinations like: Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Sarasota and Siesta Key.
