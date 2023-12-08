Resound Marketing Launches PR-to-Go Online Store for B2B and Consumer Brands to Access Bite-Sized, Budget-Friendly Visibility Programs

Resound Marketing, a public relations and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience, today announced a new "PR-to-Go" online store - offering a series of bite-sized, budget-friendly PR programs for both B2B and consumer brands that can easily be purchased online and kicked off within a few days.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resound Marketing, a public relations and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience, today announced a new "PR-to-Go" online store - offering a series of bite-sized, budget-friendly PR programs for both B2B and consumer brands that can easily be purchased online and kicked off within a few days.

The "quickstart" PR offerings make it easy for companies to test the waters with a range of affordable tactics - starting from just $750 - that can elevate brand visibility, engage target audiences, and drive leads, clicks, and sales. Brands can add as many options as they want to their cart and make a purchase directly through Resound's secure web store. Resound will reach out within one business day to get started. Just in time for 2024 planning, Resound has also added a FREE 1-hour strategy consult to the store for companies to review goals and tactics for the new year.

For consumer brands, Resound's PR-to-Go offerings are designed to build visibility as well as open a new channel for product sales through affiliate marketing - providing commissionable links to media and influencers that can be included in listicles and feature stories. This translates to tangible ROI for brands - resulting directly in clicks and sales directly from placements and posts. Consumer brands can purchase the following services from the Resound site:

Affiliate Platform Setup/Optimization - for companies who want to drive affiliate coverage to their own web store

Influencer and/or Celebrity Gifting - tapping into Resound's close relationships with influencers, talent agents, and personal assistants to get your products into the right hands

Affiliate PR 2-Month Jumpstart - start setting up your brand to drive sales through PR, with outreach to more than 200 contacts/month for up to 2 products

For B2B, Resound leverages its history of working closely with startups and established companies across industries to draft thought leadership, editorial, and other content that can be leveraged across a range of PR, marketing, and sales channels. Resound's PR-to-Go offerings for B2B include:

Content Writing - a la carte writing support for everything from byline articles, recurring columns, profiles, social media and blog posts, press releases, and more

Press Release Distribution Packages - bundle press release writing with newswire distribution to create a series of "digital breadcrumbs" for your brand, sharing news on a regular schedule

Funding PR Campaign - for startups announcing funding, tap into our experience announcing more than $2B in funding and M&A news over the last two decades

PR Content Calendar - love the idea of PR but not quite ready to pull the trigger? We'll build a 12-month content calendar for your company that taps into top trends and SEO keywords

Visit our store at https://resoundmarketing.com/pr-store/

About Resound Marketing

Resound is a certified woman-owned public relations and marketing agency that works with B2B and consumer brands that are changing the way we live, work, and play. We've spent more than 20 years helping companies at every stage of business build credibility and visibility through PR. Our unique approach throws out the rule book, puts creativity and hustle first, and identifies the best strategies for your unique business goals, blending traditional with digital, earned with paid, media with influencers, and more. From mainstream consumer and business media to tech, vertical, and key trades, we know what it takes to get brands noticed.

For pricing and other details, contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Karissa Barcelo, Resound Marketing, 1 609-279-0050, [email protected], www.resoundmarketing.com

