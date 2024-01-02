ReSource Pro Acquires Helix Agency Services, Expands Insurance Technology Offerings

Combination brings operations and technology solutions together for insurance retail agencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading operations partner to insurance organizations seeking improved productivity and profitability, announced its acquisition of Texas-based Helix Agency Services LLC, a provider of managed technology services for insurance agencies and brokers in the property and casualty marketplace.

In a landscape where retail agencies are faced with increasing talent and technology constraints, the combination of Resource Pro and Helix brings operational and system expertise to them through a single team.

"Every agency has a management system – these are complex systems that require constant maintenance and investment yet only a small set of power users get the most out of them. Adding Helix expertise to our service offerings will enable our clients to realize greater return on investment from both their staff and their technology investments." said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro.

Helix's capabilities include system administration, data reporting and conversion, automation, and carrier password management. These offerings remove bottlenecks, improve speed, and simplify the management of agency systems, ultimately improving productivity and the insured customer experience.

Helix CEO - Mitch Silver expanded, "Helix's deep insurance and insurance technology expertise, creates a bridge for our customers and their partners to enhance business system strategy, execution, and support, which makes us a perfect complementary addition to ReSource Pro. Their reputation for quality and process expertise made them a perfect fit to help us grow and deliver greater value to our customers."

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to increase their productivity and profitability. With a global team of more than 8,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US, having earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

About Helix Agency Services

Helix Agency Services is a managed services provider for independent insurance agencies and brokers, helping them maximize their investments in their core agency management systems. With Helix, agencies save time and money through better allocation and use of people, processes, and technologies across the full value chain of insurance in both P&C and Benefits -- from production to support, from finance and accounting to agency reporting and analytics.

