ReSource Pro Among the Top 1% of Fastest Growing Companies in the US; Earns Inc. 5000 Recognition for the 15th Year

ReSource Pro among the fastest growing companies in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. Among the hundreds of thousands of U.S. companies that are recognized each year, ReSource Pro is the only company in the insurance industry to appear in the annual ranking 15 times in the list's 40-year history. For context, insurance industry makes up less than 2% of this year's 2024 honorees.

"For the 15th time in our 20-year history, we have been honored to receive this recognition. When we first made the list in 2009, the ReSource Pro team was made up of less than 700 employees – we are now at almost 10,000 – a testament to our focus and commitment to client delivery," noted CEO Dan Epstein. "While deep insurance expertise underpins our business, it is are clients who have placed their trust in us — many of whom have remained with us since our founding — that have contributed most significantly to our longstanding growth and reputation. We build strong partnerships and are deeply appreciative to each of them for helping us make this noteworthy achievement possible."

"CNA is a longstanding client of ReSource Pro, and I am thrilled to see them receive this recognition. As one of the largest commercial insurers in the U.S., our organization provides a broad range of insurance products and services across an array of industries," said Laurie A. Ranegar, SVP of Operations, CNA. "We work alongside organizations that bring scale, reliability and insurance expertise – ReSource Pro checks all of those boxes and has become a trusted part of our team and operational strategy."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

ReSource Pro first made the Inc. 5000 list in 2009. The company was founded in 2003.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 9,800 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,200 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +96% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. We are proud to have been recognized in 2024 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US, having earned this honor 15 times since 2009.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jared Kreiner, ReSource Pro, 917-291-1962, [email protected]

SOURCE ReSource Pro