ReSource Pro Announces Brittany Boyer as Vice President of Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading provider of technology-enabled business solutions for insurance providers, today announced Brittany Boyer as its Vice President of Product. Her hiring further strengthens ReSource Pro's commitment to delivering high-value, experience-driven services.

In her new role, Boyer will be responsible for leading the product organization and strategic initiatives aimed at further developing ReSource Pro's portfolio of customizable services for its retail, carrier, and MGA customers. Boyer brings with her over 17 years' experience in the insurance industry, having successfully led teams across digital innovation, product development and technology transformation.

"Brittany is an exceptional and experienced leader with a proven track record across numerous mediums, giving her a full picture of the insurance ecosystem," said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "We will benefit tremendously from her skills and expertise -- her innovative and creative approach will help our insurance clients embrace new ways of doing business in an increasingly competitive landscape."

ReSource Pro, through its more than 8200 employees, serves as a trusted transformation partner to more than 1,000 carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Designed and delivered by deeply experienced industry experts, its customized solutions enable clients to confidently achieve organizational transformations that accelerate growth and drive a competitive edge in an environment where customers see increasing technology disruption, consolidation, complexity and costs.

"It's a pleasure to join such an innovative and ambitious organization that is delivering incredible value to its customers," said Boyer. "I am deeply passionate about what I do and am excited to bring my knowledge and skills to ReSource Pro as they help companies scale and transform while quickly optimizing performance and profitability. It's an exciting time to be in insurance and at ReSource Pro – I look forward to helping drive the industry forward."

