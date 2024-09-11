ReSource Pro Announces Philippine Expansion, Surpasses 10,000 Employees

Insurance operations market leader announces its newest offshore expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations, today announced its plans to enter Southeast Asia and expand its global client delivery operations into the Philippines. The expansion will help the company meet increasing market demand from insurance organizations across the U.S. for its services and further diversifies the company's global workforce model. The announcement comes at the same time as ReSource Pro surpasses 10,000 full-time employees.

"In the last five years, our insurance carrier, MGA, wholesale, and retail client base has grown by more than 400%, which has prompted additional investments in talent and recruiting to more than double our employee base," said ReSource Pro CEO, Dan Epstein. "We've been able to maintain an impressive velocity for hiring without losing focus on the insurance technology and process knowledge needed for our delivery centers to be successful in supporting the diverse operational needs of U.S. insurance organizations. We recognize that our global hiring and talent standards distinguish us from others in the space – today's announcement to expand into the Philippines will further expand our capacity to provide our clients with more options for where and how work gets done."

The company's development plans for the Philippines will be overseen by Manj Sohal, senior vice president of service delivery.

"With a strong tech-oriented labor market, we intend to grow the Philippines delivery center rapidly over the next few years, in line with the knowledge standards that ReSource Pro clients expect – insurance industry standards we are well known for," Sohal said. "Our first focus is quality, and we will invest in building the insurance expertise and knowledge transfers necessary to ensure client success."

This is the company's second market expansion announcement this year, following the news that it added a client delivery center in Serbia in May.

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to increase their productivity and profitability. With a global team of more than 10,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology, and data to serve more than 1,800 clients across the carrier, broker, and MGA segments – consistently earning a +96% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. For the 15th time since 2009, t was recognized in 2024 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

