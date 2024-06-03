ReSource Pro Expands Global Service Delivery Operations into Europe

ReSource Pro to open a new service delivery office in Belgrade, Serbia.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations, today announced the opening of a new service delivery office in Belgrade, Serbia. Belgrade is the company's 11th global office and further expands ReSource Pro's client delivery model, allowing it to provide highly skilled back-office operations support to insurance clients across North America and the United Kingdom. The new office in Belgrade opens with 40 employees already in place, with plans to grow the business in Serbia to more than 200 staff over the next two years.

"Expanding our global footprint is an effective way to better serve and provide options to our insurance clients whose growth demands access to a technically proficient global workforce. In Eastern Europe, there is a large pool of highly skilled technology and insurance professionals. This expansion allows us to continue to diversify and expand internationally while maintaining a very high bar for talent and recruitment standards," said ReSource Pro CEO, Dan Epstein.

"In our offshore operations, we review thousands of candidates against the exacting standards necessary to deliver operational excellence on behalf of our insurance clients. Typically, we accept only 2 to 4% of applications," added Epstein. "From there, offshore employees undergo an insurance process 'bootcamp' followed by six months of on-the-job training, senior mentorship, and the support required to make them experts in their operational specialty. We look forward to applying this model to our new delivery center in Belgrade."

Aisha Ramsey, Director of Service Delivery Operations, who joined ReSource Pro in 2006 and has held a range of operational and leadership positions, will manage operations on the ground in Belgrade. Aisha will report to John Spencer, ReSource Pro's Senior Director of Operations, and a former U.S. Navy Rear Admiral. According to John, "By expanding our operations into Europe, we can provide a greater amount of real time, on-demand services to our U.S. clients. We're already seeing many benefits resulting from Resource Pro's diversification strategy, including business continuity, elevated recruitment standards that maintain a flow of high-quality talent, new training methodologies and improved workflows."

With the addition of Belgrade, the company now maintains five U.S. offices and six offshore offices across Europe and Asia.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 9,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and has earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

Media Contact

Jared Kreiner, ReSource Pro, 917-291-1962, [email protected]

SOURCE ReSource Pro