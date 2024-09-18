ReSource Pro Launches New Direct Bill Complete for Agents and Brokers

Comprehensive solution helps agents and brokers quickly and accurately reconcile their direct bill commissions

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations, today announced the launch of Direct Bill Complete, a comprehensive solution that supports the financial operations of agents and brokers in the management of their direct bill commissions.

This product streamlines the reconciliation process, offering end-to-end support for agents and brokers seeking an alternative to the manual, repetitive methods of reconciling direct bill commissions. Historically, reconciling direct bill commissions has been a time-consuming task that required a high degree of manual involvement and added expense to an agency's operations. With Direct Bill Complete, ReSource Pro reduces costs for agents with a technology-first approach.

"Even with an advanced AI approach, we haven't lost sight of the human element necessary to optimize the technology in this space," said Saima Shaukat, vice president of ReSource Pro's retail practice. "In the past, agents had to use multiple partners or point technologies to manage this reconciliation – with Direct Bill Complete, we've taken steps to solve this problem. Our vision is an insurance industry where high tech and high touch are in a symbiotic relationship, without compromise on quality, accuracy or service."

The launch of Direct Bill Complete marks over a decade of experience for ReSource Pro in providing accounting and finance support to retail agencies, including direct bill related processes. To date, the company has supported nearly 100 insurance organizations with these services and formalized a global center of excellence to support clients seeking greater efficiency in this process.

Direct Bill Complete is ReSource Pro's second AI-driven insurance application this year. In May, the company launched Policy Insights™ ExpressCheck, a new AI-driven solution to streamline and automate policy checking for agents and brokers.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to increase their productivity and profitability. With a global team of more than 10,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,800 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +96% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. For the 15th time since 2009, the company was recognized in 2024 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

