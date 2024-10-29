ReSource Pro Named a 2024 Power Partner by Inc. Magazine

The annual list highlights the top B2B companies in the country that have consistently driven growth for both established and emerging businesses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro has been recognized in the 2024 Inc. Power Partner Awards for its proven support of both long-standing and newly emerging companies. This year's list recognizes ReSource Pro among 359 companies in marketing, financial services, productivity, and other critical business areas. ReSource Pro joined the list for maintaining a client retention rate above 90% over the last 10 years, among other initiatives to support over 1,800 insurance organizations, including carriers, brokers and MGAs.

This recognition follows ReSource Pro's inclusion on this year's Inc. 5000 list, making it the only company in the insurance industry to appear 15 times. Over the past three years, the company's revenues have grown by an average of 24.41% annually — a testament to its commitment to building long-term value for clients and its role as a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations. The company offers strategic advisory services, process optimization, workforce management, and automation solutions — all capabilities built to boost client productivity and profitability in both the near and long term.

"At ReSource Pro, we believe the greatest successes come from true partnerships. Our clients see us as more than just a service provider — they see us as a trusted partner, collaborating to drive innovation, enhance business outcomes, and deliver exceptional value," noted ReSource Pro CEO Dan Epstein. "We are fortunate to work with many of the most successful insurance organizations, and to have achieved a 96% client retention rate means we continue to meet and exceed the expectations of those same clients year after year. Together, we create solutions that go beyond what any one company can achieve on its own, and that's the key to thriving in today's rapidly evolving insurance industry."

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate today's complex business challenges. These B2B partners support organizations across various aspects of their business, enabling clients to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," said Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to increase their productivity and profitability. With a global team of more than 10,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,800 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +96% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. For the 15th time since 2009, the company was recognized in 2024 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com .

