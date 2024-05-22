ReSource Pro Named a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Insurance Intermediaries Services PEAK Matrix Assessment

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® research recognizes ReSource Pro as #1 in market impact amid rapid growth & transformation

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations, has been recognized by the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment as the highest leader for market impact, a position that considers market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered.

One of the leading BPO research firms, Everest Group publishes their PEAK Matrix® Assessment annually to identify 15 leading service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants in a market. Their analysis focuses on the overall growth, vision, and the capabilities of each business – those ranking as Leaders utilize forward thinking investments and a broad scope of services. For ReSource Pro, many of these investments and services are tailored to emerging and domain-specific challenges to insurance, like those related to technology transformation.

"The services market in insurance has evolved – we are moving beyond traditional services to develop and deliver a strategic operations platform that enables our clients' sustained profitable growth. This requires that we bring the acumen to transform core processes with technology and people efficiencies. We are honored to have been recognized as one of the top players in the insurance intermediary market and are committed to delivering both near and long-term value and innovation to our clients", said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro.

"Intermediaries are progressively seeking support from service providers to overcome their mounting operational expenses. ReSource Pro, being the dominant BPS provider for intermediaries, has observed significant traction. With a range of intermediary-focused solutions, multiple product lines, and inorganic growth, Resource Pro has established its position as an optimal provider within the intermediary segment," says Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Furthermore, ReSource Pro has also enhanced its SaaS and other technological capabilities, emerging as a Leader in Everest Group's Insurance Intermediaries Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024."

For ReSource Pro, key indicators that led to its recognition as a leader by Everest Group included the largest market share of the 15 analyzed companies, and the largest year-over-year revenue growth in North America. This is in part due to ReSource Pro's growth strategy, which includes a focus on technology transformation – a major challenge for those in the industry, especially amid emerging AI tools. To respond to this challenge, 37% of ReSource Pro's technology spend is reinvested in innovation for its clients.

For more information about Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2024 assessment, click here.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 9,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and has earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

