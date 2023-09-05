ReSource Pro Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List for the 14th Year: Among the Top 1% of Fastest Growing Companies in the US

ReSource Pro today joined the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the top 1% of America's fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro today joined the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the top 1% of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list takes a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial & high-growth businesses, which historically has included well-known household brands such as Facebook, Microsoft, Patagonia and many others.

This years' recognition makes ReSource Pro one of only 14 companies to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 rankings for 14 years — the organization has grown revenue by 2,800% since first making the list in 2009. Of the tens of thousands of companies who apply to join the Inc. 5000, only 1.2% of this years' final list represent companies that explicitly serve the insurance market, and only a fraction make the rankings more than once.

"Building on our market-leading reputation for delivering innovative, top-quality solutions, ReSource Pro has become a trusted transformation partner to more than 1,000 insurance organizations," said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "With our global team of industry experts, we are proud to again be ranked on the Inc. 5000. This reflects our ongoing commitment to helping our clients achieve organizational transformations that enhance resilience, accelerate growth and drive profitability in an increasingly competitive landscape."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to 2,238%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"ReSource Pro has long pursued a sustainable growth strategy, as evidenced by our 14th year of recognition in the Inc. 5000 list," said Patrick Armstrong, chief revenue officer at ReSource Pro. "Sustained organic year-over-year growth, complemented by strategic acquisitions, have made us a uniquely positioned partner to the insurance market. Our customers regularly tell me that ReSource Pro is foundational to their growth and transformation journey – a compliment I am extremely proud of as we pride ourselves on the depth of our expertise, trust and partnership. This recognition is only possible due to the domain expertise of our incredible team and the quality of services we provide to insurance retailers, carriers, and MGAs which cannot be found elsewhere."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ReSource Pro

ReSource Pro (http://www.resourcepro.com) is an insurance-focused business solutions company that focuses on people, process, technology, and profitability. Over 1,000 carriers, brokers, and MGAs rely on ReSource Pro to execute strategies that improve productivity, accelerate growth, deliver improved claim outcomes, and enhance client and employee experience. With more than 8,000 employees globally, ReSource Pro provides business process management, strategic advisory services, management and organic growth consulting, training, and compliance solutions around the clock. ReSource Pro has consistently achieved a +95% client retention rate for over a decade.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

