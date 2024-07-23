ReSource Pro Names Insurance Technology Executive as Head of Retail Broker Practice

Saima Shaukat joins ReSource Pro as Senior Vice President, Retail Practice

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner for insurance organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Saima Shaukat as Senior Vice President, Retail Practice. With a background in insurance technology and services, Shaukat will provide strategic direction to drive the enhancement and customization of ReSource Pro's services tailored to the retail agent and broker market.

"ReSource Pro understands the critical interaction between technology and people, and the importance of leading with insurance industry knowledge when implementing new technologies like AI and machine learning," said Shaukat. "I'm excited to join a company of insurance experts who are dedicated and excited about helping accelerate technology adoption across the retail agent and broker market."

Shaukat brings deep technology and industry experience to the executive team at ReSource Pro. She was previously General Manager of Financial Services and Vice President of Commercial Sales at Salesforce and is the former Chief Revenue Officer of Ivans, the Applied Systems insurance connectivity platform company, and at Tech Canary.

"The retail insurance market is rapidly adopting innovative technologies that promise to transform operations across the industry. Saima's extensive background in insurance and financial technology brings strategic value for our retail clients – she understands the human insights, guidance, and planning needed for impactful and profitable insurance-focused technology innovation," said ReSource Pro CEO, Dan Epstein. "We are excited to have her join our leadership team as we strive to create operational efficiency for clients through more informed technology integration."

Shaukat joins ReSource Pro at a pivotal moment in its growth, as the company was recently recognized in Everest Group's 2024 Insurance Intermediaries Services PEAK Matrix Assessment as #1 in market impact. Earlier this summer, ReSource Pro also opened its first European service delivery location, marking its ongoing diversification and expansion of capabilities and global delivery options.

Shaukat holds a bachelor's degree in economics and computer science from McGill University, Montreal.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 9,700 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology, and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker, and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and has earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

