ReSource Pro Releases 300th Research Report for P&C Insurance Leaders

Celebrates 14 Years of Insurance-Focused Primary Research with Free Report for Community Members

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading strategic operations partner to insurance organizations, today released new primary research titled "The Future of Embedded Insurance: Disruptor or Distraction?," marking the 300th report delivered to the P&C community via its research practice, ReSource Pro Insights.

Driven by extensive primary and secondary research focused exclusively on the insurance industry, this report shares insights into the future of embedded insurance and is the latest in a longstanding series of research critical to the entire P&C ecosystem, including carriers, MGAs, wholesalers, retail brokers, and technology providers. ReSource Pro is providing this report free of charge to celebrate the 300th milestone.

"These reports are designed to provide distinct, thoughtful points of view on critical issues impacting the entire P&C ecosystem. Since our first report in 2009, we have sought to provide pragmatic and detailed research on topics that are critical to insurance leaders, including business and technology topics such as AI, insurtech, distribution, underwriting, policy servicing, payments, and talent, among others. Our research is curated exclusively by insurance experts – which means it looks closely at the 'why' – making predictions and providing specific recommendations for insurance leaders to act" said ReSource Pro Senior Partner Mark Breading.

Resource Pro's research reports are driven by extensive primary and secondary data from across the industry. Insights that are augmented with industry perspectives from their executive partners, who represent decades of experience working firsthand with major insurance carriers, MGAs, and retailers who are actively transforming their operations, digital strategies, and overcoming other industry challenges.

"Insurance business and technology challenges are unique and sometimes very complex. It's not as simple as coming in and putting the word 'insurance' at the top of a generalized report – which many of the bigger teams tend to do. We have found a real hunger to go deeper, providing comprehensive, detailed analysis and predictions that help industry leaders make informed decisions and build for the future. This is insurance insight, provided by insurance veterans, based on carefully curated data, tailored to address the critical questions in our industry," said ReSource Pro Partner for Advisory & Research Meredith Barnes-Cook.

For report 300, ReSource Pro's consulting practice explored the current and future state of embedded insurance and its potential to drive growth opportunities for carriers and its implications for agents over the next decade.

The free download for the 300th research report can be found at https://www.resourcepro.com/blog/embedded-insurance-disruptor-300-report.

To join ReSource Pro's insurance first research community, visit https://www.resourcepro.com/blog/embedded-insurance-disruptor-300-report.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 9,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and has earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

About ReSource Pro Insights

ReSource Pro Insights offers a broad range of research and observations on the insurance industry. We provide substantial studies, analysis, and perspectives on business and technology strategies and plans across the P&C ecosystem, covering retail agencies and brokers, MGA/wholesalers, carriers, and tech vendors. Our coverage includes distribution, underwriting, policy servicing, billing/payments, and claims business areas, as well as cross-enterprise areas including strategic initiatives, digital transformation, innovation, customer experience, and talent.

