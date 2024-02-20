ReSource Pro Strengthens Insurance Carrier Commitment with Key Executive Appointment

SVP Ernie Feirer to lead practice that helps insurance carriers solve for strategic operations, technology and workforce transformation challenges

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a trusted operations and transformation partner for insurance organizations, today announced the appointment of Ernie Feirer to the position of senior vice president, carrier practice. Feirer's hiring is a part of ReSource Pro's strategy to advance its capabilities for insurance carriers looking to transform their operations and exceed their growth goals.

"Industry veterans with decades of experience are retiring. As they do, it puts tremendous strain on large, mutual, and mid-sized insurance carriers that are actively transforming their operations while making decisions about new technologies like GenAI and predictive intelligence - these decisions require industry experience and knowledge to ensure efficient utilization and adoption," said Feirer. "ReSource Pro is well equipped to navigate these challenges – we understand the realities that insurance carriers face and can deliver tailored solutions to meet the needs of each client, at a level of quality that many clients have told me is hard to beat. You would be surprised by the amount of 're-engineering' requests that come in from carriers – there is a hunger for real domain expertise in this market."

With the addition of Feirer, ReSource Pro strengthens its already deep bench of senior executives who specialize in the carrier space, including Senior Partner and 'Top 50 Insurtech Influencer' Mark Breading, Managing Director and founder of MIS Insurance Services Kris George, Senior Partner and former CEO of the Nolan Company Steve Discher, Partner Meredith Barnes-Cook, and Director Fatima Dean. With their teams' extensive knowledge and the company's suite of strategic, technical, and operational products and services, the carrier practice offers immediate support for organizations actively undergoing transformation initiatives, including the digitization of core processes, optimization of distribution channels, and adoption of workforce solutions that address the ongoing recruitment crisis.

"Over the past 20 years our mission has centered on providing core operations expertise to help our clients drive profitability and optimize their productivity. In recent years we have grown into a knowledge partner for insurance carriers, which puts us in the unique position of being able to provide solutions to their near-term needs, while also acting as a strategic and transformational problem solver for them," said ReSource Pro CEO Dan Epstein.

Feirer brings more than 40 years of insurance industry experience, including 37 years of experience working at two of the largest data and analytics providers in the insurance industry. He earned a master's degree in computer science and an MBA in marketing from Iona University and holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to improve performance and profitability. With a global team of more than 8,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology, and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, retail broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, business process management optimization, and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US and has earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

