ReSource Pro Taps Meredith Barnes-Cook as Partner, Advisory & Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a leading provider of technology-enabled business solutions for insurance providers, today announced Meredith Barnes-Cook as a Partner covering Advisory & Research. The addition of Barnes-Cook underscores ReSource Pro's commitment to expanding and enhancing its strategic consulting practice, which is made up of advisors and practitioners with decades of experience serving a broad range of insurance clients across the entire P&C ecosystem – distributors, carriers and tech companies.

Barnes-Cook brings nearly four decades of insurance operations and technology experience to ReSource Pro – a deep knowledge base that encompasses all lines of business and the complete insurance value chain. She is an expert in digital transformation and change leadership and an award-winning go-to-market strategist.

As a Partner, Barnes-Cook will be responsible for providing advisory and consulting services to carriers, MGAs and vendors, as well as for assisting them in identifying and closing operational, process and capability gaps. Part of Barnes-Cook's role will involve assisting clients with technology selection that will scale their businesses throughout the insurance value chain.

"Meredith has a wealth of experience and domain expertise that will be immediately valuable for our client roster, and will introduce a new realm of opportunities that may appeal to our insurance partners as well as startups looking to get connected fast," said Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro. "I couldn't be more excited about her joining our already strong team of researchers, consultants and experts."

"I have had the opportunity to work with the ReSource Pro in the past and am delighted to become part of this impressive team," said Barnes-Cook. "ReSource Pro's Consulting Practice is emerging as a nexus of insurance expertise and experience. Among the best in the industry, Resource Pro can deliver innovative, unique and efficient solutions for our clients."

Prior to joining ReSource Pro, Barnes-Cook spent 33 years at Liberty Mutual, where she was responsible for numerous digital, product and organizational transformations. Most recently, she was the industry GTM strategist at Ushur, an AI SaaS startup, driving growth and brand awareness across both the P&C and LA&H segments.

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of more than 8,000 employees, ReSource Pro operates at the critical intersection of people, process, technology and data to serve more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization and transformative data and technology solutions. It was recognized in 2023 by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US, having earned this honor 14 times since 2009.

