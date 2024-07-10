Respected Executive Recruiting Industry Leader Alicia Montgomery Named Chief Operating Officer at Slone Partners

"Alicia is a committed and passionate leader and team player who has spearheaded the creation of innovative internal talent development strategies as well as successful onboarding and training programs to elevate internal talent," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner. Post this

As COO, Montgomery will lead all recruiting operations with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and automation to support company goals and deliver superior products to clients. She will also work on improving management systems, processes, and best practices within the search execution team.

"Alicia is a committed and passionate leader and team player who has spearheaded the creation of innovative internal talent development strategies as well as successful onboarding and training programs to elevate internal talent," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner. "As COO, Alicia will continue steering our efforts to build a more robust and efficient work product for our clients, enhancing our national reputation as a premier executive search partner."

"I am tremendously excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Slone Partners," said Montgomery. "This new chapter presents an exciting opportunity to work closely with our leadership team and recruiters to streamline internal operations and enhance our service delivery. My aim is to ensure that we consistently provide a productive and rewarding experience for our clients and candidates."

Prior to joining Slone Partners, Montgomery worked for more than nine years at Morgan Samuels, where she served as Senior Engagement Director in her last role. In that position, Montgomery led recruiting teams across various client engagements with a focus on client management as well as employee career development. Earlier in her career, Montgomery served as College Recruiter and later as Senior Recruiter at her college alma mater, where she built out student transfer admissions programs, driving market growth and strategy.

Montgomery earned her B.A. in Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that delivers visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class Board, C-Suite leadership, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes customized cultural solutions through strategic planning, education, training, and coaching. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

Media Contact

Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, [email protected], www.douggavel.com

SOURCE Slone Partners