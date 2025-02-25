RespirAI and Right at Home Join to Secure BIRD Foundation Funding to Support Home Health Innovation

Tel-Aviv-based RespirAI Medical, in partnership with Omaha-based Right at Home has been awarded a grant from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation. The funding will expand the Tel-Aviv-based startup engagement in Omaha to further develop an AI-powered home monitoring platform for managing chronic pulmonary conditions, with COPD as the first indication, originally invented by researchers at the University of Nebraska Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

OMAHA, Neb,, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel-Aviv-based RespirAI Medical, in partnership with Omaha-based Right at Home has been awarded a grant from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation. The funding will expand the Tel-Aviv-based startup engagement in Omaha to further develop an AI-powered home monitoring platform for managing chronic pulmonary conditions, with COPD as the first indication, originally invented by researchers at the University of Nebraska Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

The project represents a culmination of a decade of development, starting with the pioneering research Jenna Yentes, PhD, began at the UNO's Biomechanics Department in collaboration with Dr. Stephen Rennard, UNMC Professor of Medicine in Pulmonary and Critical Care. Through the UNeTech institute's early support and incubation, and UNeMed's technology transfer expertise, RespirAI evolved from an academic discovery into a promising healthcare technology company.

"Watching RespirAI's journey from a research concept to securing international funding is deeply satisfying," said Joe Runge, Associate Director of UNeTech Institute, an early supporter of the project. "The collaboration exemplifies the forward-thinking support provided in the state of Nebraska: Translating world class research into products that solve problems for Nebraska companies."

"Right at Home is thrilled to collaborate with RespirAI on developing technology that aligns with our mission of empowering individuals to age safely in their own homes", said Brady Schwab, Chief Growth and Strategic Operations Officer at Right at Home. "This groundbreaking advancement offers new possibilities for COPD sufferers to live more independently and with a reduced risk of requiring critical healthcare interventions. We are also grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the highly skilled individuals in Nebraska. What began as an exploratory meeting with UNeTech last summer to explore collaborative innovation has swiftly transformed into a reality in this exciting project."

The funded project will expand RespirAI's innovative technology, which originally focused on detecting what was once considered impossible: The early signs of a sudden flare up of often deadly symptoms related to COPD. The collaboration with Right at Home will develop a comprehensive home monitoring system that can track multiple chronic conditions and warn of potential health deterioration.

"This funding and collaboration with Right at Home and UNeTech represent a major step forward in our mission to transform home healthcare for chronic disease management," said Nimrod Bin-Nun, Co-founder & CEO of RespirAI. "By combining our AI-driven respiratory monitoring technology with Right at Home's extensive expertise in home care, we are creating a solution that can proactively detect health deterioration, enabling earlier intervention and improving patients' quality of life."

The BIRD Foundation award validates the collaborative model of university research and startup incubators building world-changing companies. RespirAI and Right at Home join other awardees like Amazon Web Services and the University of Pennsylvania in building international innovation collaboration.

For more information about RespirAI and UNeTech Institute's startup development programs, visit http://www.unetech.org. For a portfolio of similarly compelling available technologies please visit http://www.unemed.com. For more information about Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathome.net.

About RespirAI:

RespirAI Medical is revolutionizing chronic respiratory disease management with its AI-driven home monitoring platform. Using off-the-shelf sensors and a patented, innovative AI-based algorithm, the platform analyzes basic physiological data to assess lung function, enabling early detection of disease progression and life-threatening flare-ups. By allowing patients to monitor their condition at home, RespirAI aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and ease the burden on healthcare systems, potentially saving lives and billions in healthcare costs.

About Right at Home:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

About the UNeTech Institute:

The UNeTech Institute is an entrepreneurial support organization, in collaboration with UNO and UNMC. UNeTech supports entrepreneurs and innovators by harnessing the resources of the University of Nebraska ecosystem and the Omaha and greater Nebraska community. We work with some of the brightest minds in the state and, with the support of the University of Nebraska college system, launch their ideas into the public sphere where they can have an impact on your life. For more information on UNeTech, visit http://www.unetech.org.

About UNeMed:

UNeMed Corporation is the technology transfer and commercialization office for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. UNeMed serves all University researchers, faculty and staff who develop new technology and inventions, and strives to help bring those innovations to the marketplace. Learn more at UNeMed.com or contact them at [email protected] or 402-559-2468.

