Respiratory Rare Disease Trials -- Optimizing Diversity and Decentralization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn from subject matter experts (SMEs) on their insights into developing and evaluating rare disease trials in multiple respiratory indications, and learn strategies to overcome obstacles that arise in the clinical development, testing and regulatory approval of treatments for rare diseases.
TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respiratory rare disease trials come with challenges ranging from the demand placed on sites and patients to managing multiple vendors and ensuring diversity. Achieving success in respiratory rare disease trials requires a flexible approach, a strong emphasis on site selection and key opinion leaders (KOLs) with a deep regulatory understanding.
Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Francis Jones, Senior Director Project Management – Respiratory; Christian Lloyd, Associate Medical Director; and Terri Myers, Global Head of Biotech Operations, for the live webinar on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Respiratory Rare Disease Trials — Optimizing Diversity and Decentralization.
