ResponderLink Wins Two Secure Campus Awards for Enhanced Emergency Response

Shooter Detection Systems' new embedded 911 alerting solution recognized by Campus Safety & Life Security for innovations in mass notification and life safety
ROWLEY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the leading provider of gunshot detection solutions, is honored to announce that its ResponderLink service has received two awards in Campus Safety & Life Safety's 2023 Secure Campus Awards program. ResponderLink was recognized with gold awards in both the Emergency Notification/Mass Notification and Fire/Life Safety categories.
Launched earlier this year, ResponderLink combines SDS's proven indoor gunshot detection sensors with Noonlight's SendPolice platform. When shots are detected, trained safety agents contact 911 call centers and provide real-time data, including building address and where shots have been detected within the building, to help improve situational awareness for the responding officers dispatched to the scene. By initiating this critical flow of emergency communication to the PSAP, ResponderLink can equip first responders with the information they need to respond faster and prepared for the situation at hand.
The Secure Campus awards recognize ResponderLink for its innovative approach to enhancing emergency response and mass notification. The service delivers a new level of actionable intelligence to stop gun violence and save lives, especially in K-12 and campus environments.
"SDS has spent years assessing third-party 911 integrations and we are very excited to now provide this important feature to our customers as a part of our software solution," said Yanik Brunet, Vice President of Sales for SDS. "Communication during a crisis is never easy and we believe that this capability will reduce confusion and give first responders the critical information they need to make a difference."
The Secure Campus Awards is an annual program recognizing innovative campus safety and security solutions and the companies that share in a mission to improve campus safety everywhere. "Thanks to all of this year's entrants for their continued efforts to establish campuses as safe, secure environments of education and business," said Matt Jones, senior editor for Campus Security & Life Safety. "These entries demonstrate the infinite creativity of industry professionals to continue improving past products and developing new ones as needs arise."
To learn more about ResponderLink and SDS's other award-winning products, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.
About Shooter Detection Systems
Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and "Approved for UK Government Use" in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NSPA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS's social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.
