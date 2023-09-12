ResponderLink Wins Two Secure Campus Awards for Enhanced Emergency Response

SDS's ResponderLink service delivers a new level of actionable intelligence to stop gun violence and save lives, especially in K-12 and campus environments. Tweet this

The Secure Campus awards recognize ResponderLink for its innovative approach to enhancing emergency response and mass notification. The service delivers a new level of actionable intelligence to stop gun violence and save lives, especially in K-12 and campus environments.

"SDS has spent years assessing third-party 911 integrations and we are very excited to now provide this important feature to our customers as a part of our software solution," said Yanik Brunet, Vice President of Sales for SDS. "Communication during a crisis is never easy and we believe that this capability will reduce confusion and give first responders the critical information they need to make a difference."

The Secure Campus Awards is an annual program recognizing innovative campus safety and security solutions and the companies that share in a mission to improve campus safety everywhere. "Thanks to all of this year's entrants for their continued efforts to establish campuses as safe, secure environments of education and business," said Matt Jones, senior editor for Campus Security & Life Safety. "These entries demonstrate the infinite creativity of industry professionals to continue improving past products and developing new ones as needs arise."

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and "Approved for UK Government Use" in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NSPA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS's social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.

