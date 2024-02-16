Responding to the Urgent Need for Blood, a San Diego Blood Drive Will be Held on February 27th 9:00am to 2:30pm at Better Business Bureau, 4747 Viewridge Ave., San Diego

We are grateful for the continued support of TerraPro Solutions, the Better Business Bureau, Mulligan Funding and Appstar, in organizing another blood drive. Their efforts help us immensely in collecting the lifesaving blood products needed to serve our community. Post this

We are grateful for the continued support of TerraPro Solutions, the Better Business Bureau, Mulligan Funding and Appstar in organizing another blood drive this year," states San Diego Blood Bank Director of Community Relations & Media, Claudine Van Gonka. "Their efforts help us immensely in collecting the lifesaving blood products needed to serve our community."

"In keeping with our 'be a good human' values, TerraPro Solutions is pleased to support the indispensable work of the San Diego Blood Bank," said Kimberlee Centera, CEO, TerraPro Solutions.

"We are guided by our mission to ethically contribute to the well-being of our community," remarked Kryistyna Hook, senior director of brand strategies & social impact, BBB. "We are proud to collaborate with the San Diego Blood Bank in encouraging people to donate."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to positively impact our community by partnering with the San Diego Blood Bank to support this donation drive." Karen Leibowitz, CMO Appstar

"We value people, not only our employees and the small business owners who are our customers, but those living in our local community as well. We're proud to support the life-saving donation drive and partner with fantastic organizations like the San Diego Blood Bank, "says Milad Hassibi, marketing manager, Mulligan Funding.

About San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB):

San Diego Blood Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization also operating as Southern California Blood Bank. The Blood Bank serves hospitals throughout Southern California. San Diego Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Our vision is to further ensure the health of our community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services and collaborating with various partners in medical research. San Diego Blood Bank currently operates nine fixed-site donation locations and 10 bloodmobiles. For more information about SDBB, visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions, a leading risk mitigation renewable energy project development consultancy has generated over 12 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, it is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise including site feasibility and land acquisition, due diligence for investment, financing, construction, compliance, and post-construction operations. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949.237.2906 [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com

About the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest:

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, coworking and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust. For more information visit http://www.bbb.org.

About Mulligan Funding:

Headquartered in San Diego, Mulligan Funding serves as a leading provider of working capital ($5K - $2M) to the small and medium-sized businesses that fuel our country. Since 2008, we have prided ourselves on our collaborative, innovative, and customer-focused approach. Mulligan Funding is a private, family-owned business allowing it the flexibility to design and offer funding options that are custom tailored to its clientele. For more information contact Milad Hassibi, 858.427.5685 [email protected] or visit http://www.MulliganFunding.com.

About Appstar :

Appstar is an innovative provider of point-of-sale software, merchant services, and transaction processing solutions established in 2002 to help small businesses and entrepreneurs realize their dreams. For more information, please visit: https://www.appstar.net/

