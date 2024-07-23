Responsible Flushing Alliance Announces Support for New Michigan Law

Michigan's proper labeling law for non-flushable wipes requires the "Do Not Flush" symbol on baby wipes, other wipes not engineered to be flushed
SEATTLE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announces its support for the new Michigan law requiring non-flushable wipes such as baby wipes, surface cleaning wipes, makeup removal wipes, and other non-flushable wipes commonly used in the bathroom to prominently display the "Do Not Flush" symbol on packaging. The law will help consumers differentiate between wipes that should never be flushed and those that are flushable.
Michigan is one of seven states to require the proper labeling of non-flushable wet wipes. Other states include California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado and New Jersey. Additionally, federal legislation, called the WIPPES Act, has passed the House and is now in the Senate. The WIPPES act would make it a national requirement for all baby wipes and other non-flushable wipes made with plastic fibers to have the "Do Not Flush" symbol.
"We applaud Michigan's passage of the proper labeling of non-flushable wipes law," said Lara Wyss, president of the Responsible Flushing Alliance. "Clear and well-placed disposal instructions on non-flushable wipes are key to consumer understanding of which categories of wipes should not be flushed. At the RFA, our mission is to provide educational information to both consumers and wastewater agencies about smart flushing habits."
Flushable vs. Non-Flushable
Among the various categories of wet wipes sold in the U.S., around 90% are considered non-flushable as they are made with long and often plastic fibers necessary for wiping tasks such as hard surface cleaning or diapering. The other 10% of wet wipes sold in the U.S. are considered flushable wipes as they are made with short, plant-based, biodegradable fibers (not plastic) and are specifically engineered to break down in water, similar to toilet paper. For that reason, labeling laws requiring the "Do Not Flush" symbol apply solely to non-flushable wipes.
Which Flushed Items Can Clog Sewers?
The RFA, the California Association of Wastewater Agencies (CASA), and the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) jointly conducted a sewage system collection study in Northern and Southern California to take a forensic look at what's being flushed down the toilet that shouldn't be. More than 1,700 items were pulled during peak flow times from the bar screens of the wastewater treatment facilities in the Inland Empire (IEUA) and in Contra Costa County (Central San).
The primary categories of items collected, analyzed, and identified at these two study locations included: 34.1% wipes labeled with the "Do Not Flush" symbol, 64.9% other non-flushable items (paper towels, period products, trash, etc.), and 0.9% were wipes labeled as flushable. All non-flushable wipes were fully intact whereas the flushable wipes were in the process of falling apart.
This California collection study is the most recent study undertaken and results were similar to other studies conducted previously.
"If we can educate people about not flushing wipes with the "Do Not Flush" symbol, paper towels, and feminine hygiene products, that would eliminate over 90% of things that shouldn't be flushed," Wyss added.
For more information on the collection study, including the full report issued by Kennedy-Jenks, an independent engineering firm tasked with constructing and facilitating the study, can be found at http://www.flushsmart.org/myth-vs-fact.
What Not to Flush
Common items found in sewage treatment clogs that should never be flushed in the toilet or poured down the drain include:
- Baby wipes, diapers & wash cloths
- Tampons and other period products
- Cotton swabs, balls & pads
- Makeup sponges, makeup removal wipes & sheet masks
- Cleaning wipes, paper towels, rags
- Cooking oil, grease, fats (FOGs)
- Trash, wrappers, cat litter
About the Responsible Flushing Alliance
The RFA is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what should and should not be flushed. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems and infrastructure caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed. For more information, visit http://www.flushsmart.org, or by following @flushsmart on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.
Media Contact
Lara Wyss, Responsible Flushing Alliance, 206-487-4570, [email protected], www.flushsmart.org
SOURCE Responsible Flushing Alliance
