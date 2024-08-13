Responsible Flushing Alliance Expands Coalition with Addition of Crown Abbey, Business Consultants with Expertise in the Nonwovens Industry

"Welcoming Crown Abbey to our growing coalition of organizations expands our reach and impact," said Lara Wyss, RFA President. "As business consultants dedicated to environmental stewardship, Crown Abbey will play a vital role in helping guide educational efforts for both brands and consumers." Post this

Crown Abbey was founded to help big and small companies develop and launch new products. It is committed to working with clients that promote and deliver products that support environmental, social, and economic sustainability wherever possible. Crown Abbey is a member of the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry and has expertise in developing and launching many types of products, including wipes and other toiletries.

"The Responsible Flushing Alliance's mission is important to our business and our clients' businesses," said Paul Davies, Crown Abbey representative. "Helping brands develop and launch wipes and nonwoven products is a major part of what we do, and joining the RFA underscores our commitment to helping protect municipal infrastructure while promoting smart flushing habits."

With the addition of Crown Abbey, RFA has welcomed 38 members into its organization since its inception in 2020. RFA's mission is to raise consumer awareness of the importance of looking for the "Do Not Flush" symbol found on non-flushable wipes and other tips on what should and should not be flushed.

In July 2022, California's Wet Wipes Labeling Law began mandating the inclusion of the "Do Not Flush" symbol on packaging of non-flushable wipes, including any product that is marketed as a baby or diapering wipe, and plastic-containing wipes that are likely to be used in a bathroom and has significant potential to be flushed. The law does not apply to flushable wipes, which are engineered with short, plant-based (not plastic) fibers to disperse in water like toilet paper.

RFA invites companies in the nonwovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to get in touch to learn more about how they can support the #FlushSmart campaign. For more information, please visit http://www.flushsmart.org, or follow @flushsmart on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what should and should not be flushed. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members

3M, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, Biom, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Cotton Inc., Crocodile Cloth, Crown Abbey, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, Ecolabs, Eleeo Wipes, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Guy & O'Neill, H20 Global News, The Hygiene Co., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Promescent, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Absorbent Materials, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes.

