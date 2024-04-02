Responsible Flushing Alliance Expands Coalition with Addition of Promescent, Maker of Promescent Delay Wipes

"As we continue our dedicated work to fill consumer knowledge gaps on the proper disposal of non-flushable wipes, we value the opportunity to broaden our reach across an array of industries to encourage responsible flushing behaviors," said Lara Wyss, President of the Responsible Flushing Alliance. Post this

Promescent, headquartered in Las Vegas, was founded in 2008 to promote sexual health and wellness with a range of science-backed offerings. Today, it serves 500,000 customers with Promescent Delay Wipes and other products.

"We are committed to the wellness of our customers and the health of our environment," said Sarah Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Promescent. "That's why we're proud to be joining the RFA and putting the 'Do Not Flush' symbol on our wipes to ensure our customers have clarity on proper disposal."

In July 2022, California's Wet Wipes Labeling Law began mandating the inclusion of the "Do Not Flush" symbol on packaging of non-flushable wipes, including baby wipes, household and cleaning wipes, body wipes, and makeup removal wipes. The law also requires the wipes industry to conduct consumer education campaigns to draw attention to the symbol and help consumers understand what wipes cannot be flushed.

With the addition of Promescent, RFA has welcomed 37 members into its organization to raise consumer awareness with education around the "Do Not Flush" symbol that is found on non-flushable wipes.

RFA invites companies in the nonwovens industry, wastewater groups, or nonprofits related to water quality, sanitation, or personal care products to get in touch to learn more about how they can support the #FlushSmart campaign. For more information, please visit http://www.flushsmart.org, or follow @flushsmart on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, or follow Responsible Flushing Alliance on LinkedIn.

About Responsible Flushing Alliance

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials designed not to be flushed. Learn more at http://www.flushsmart.org.

About Promescent

Promescent is a sexual wellness company specializing in a comprehensive range of science-backed products designed to empower individuals and couples to achieve a fulfilling sexual life. Founded and backed by board-certified urologists, Promescent uses science-backed solutions to address common intimacy problems in the bedroom, like premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, and more. Discover more at http://www.promescent.com.

Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members

3M, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, Biom, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Cotton Inc., Crocodile Cloth, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, Ecolabs, Eleeo Brands, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Guy & O'Neill, H20 Global News, The Hygiene Co., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Promescent, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Absorbent Materials, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes.

Media Contact

Lara Wyss, Responsible Flushing Alliance, 206-487-4570, [email protected], www.flushsmart.org

Twitter

SOURCE Responsible Flushing Alliance