Responsible Flushing Alliance Reveals Increase in Flushing Awareness in 2023 Annual Report

#FlushSmart campaign captured consumers' attention with Hollywood-inspired PSAs featuring the Clog Monster to promote the "Do Not Flush" symbol. RFA's third annual meeting is open for registration and takes place on March 27 from 11 a.m. - noon PST.
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) has released its 2023 Annual Report, recapping the successes of the #FlushSmart educational campaign and ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the "Do Not Flush" symbol and the too-often-overlooked consequences of improperly flushing household items.
The campaign launched in 2022 with baseline survey findings that revealed 69% of consumers in California recalled seeing the "Do Not Flush" symbol, yet only a third felt knowledgeable about which products were non-flushable. Many cited a lack of education as the reason for the awareness gap.
The aim in 2023 was to fill that gap by cutting through the noise and engaging consumers with memorable and culturally relevant content, including creative short-form videos, witty social media banter, strategic influencer campaigns, and compelling infographics and activity books. By the end of the year, the #FlushSmart campaign reached millions of consumers in California and beyond. A follow-up survey found that 78% of California consumers now recognize the "Do Not Flush" symbol, an increase of 9 points in just two years. Additionally, 94% of respondents said understanding smart flushing habits is somewhat to very important to themselves personally and to the communities in which they live.
Flush Smart Day Comes to Life
How did RFA get the #FlushSmart message in front of so many eyes? With a theatrical villain called the Clog Monster who is made of non-flushable items that got people talking.
To appeal to a wider consumer audience and tap into the entertainment culture, RFA developed a Hollywood-inspired movie trailer and released it on July 1, 2023 — the second annual Flush Smart Day. Before the premiere, RFA amplified the trailer to build anticipation – and the Clog Monster roared into a 2-minute film and classic movie posters as a big hit.
"Flushing is not always an issue that's high on people's radar," said Lara Wyss, RFA president. "But the seemingly small acts of flushing 'Do Not Flush' labeled wipes, paper towels, feminine hygiene products or other non-flushable items can contribute to problems for our country's wastewater systems. With the Clog Monster and its humorous content, we have created a visually interesting character who makes the consequences of improper flushing — and how to prevent them in the first place — hard to ignore."
Not only did the trailer garner 6.4 million views on TikTok, but Flush Smart Day messaging overall prompted further collaboration with RFA wastewater professionals and networks. RFA disseminated Flush Smart Day messaging and toolkits, which included compelling PSA-style infographics, enabling industry partners to further the reach of the #FlushSmart campaign to their social media followers.
More to Come in 2024
Building on the momentum, RFA will host its third annual meeting on March 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST to preview what's to come in the year ahead, including a new awareness campaign to spark attention and connect with consumers on responsible flushing behaviors. RFA will also review the results from its participation in a formal municipal sewage collection study. All wastewater and sanitation agencies, wipes manufacturers, and media are invited to attend the free virtual meeting by registering at the RFA 2024 Annual Meeting (zoom.us).
Read the full 2023 annual report at https://www.flushsmart.org/annual-report/. For more information about the Responsible Flushing Alliance and its #FlushSmart campaign, visit its website at https://www.flushsmart.org.
About Responsible Flushing Alliance
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed. For more information, visit https://www.flushsmart.org or on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X.
Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members
3M, ANDRITZ Group – Nonwoven Division, Biom, California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP), Clorox, Cotton Inc., Crocodile Cloth, Dukal, LLC., DUDE Products, EcoLabs, Eleeo Wipes, Essity, First Quality, GOJO, Goodwipes, Guy & O'Neill, H20 Global News, The Hygiene Co., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak and PDI, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Rockline Industries, Sellars Absorbent Materials, Spartan Chemical, Suominen Corporation, Toilet Board Coalition, Unilever, WaterWipes
Media Contact
Lara Wyss, Responsible Flushing Alliance, 206-487-4570, [email protected], www.flushsmart.org
SOURCE Responsible Flushing Alliance
Share this article