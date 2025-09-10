ResQ and ServiceTitan Partner to Simplify Commercial Workflows for Trades Professionals

This integration with ServiceTitan is another step toward a future where work flows seamlessly, without redundant tasks or delays. Post this

This automation saves trades an estimated two-to-three minutes per work order, which can add up to hours each month - time that can now be redirected to billable work.

"Our mission has always been to reduce friction between facilities and trades," said Kuljeev Singh, CEO and Founder of ResQ. "This integration with ServiceTitan is another step toward a future where work flows seamlessly, without redundant tasks or delays. By enhancing workflows rather than disrupting them, we're empowering our partners to focus on what matters most: delivering quality service. And this is just the beginning. There's a lot of potential when it comes to how AI will further transform how trade businesses operate in the months and years ahead."

"At ServiceTitan, our priority is equipping commercial contractors with the tools for success," said Alex Kablanian, GM and SVP of Commercial and Construction of ServiceTitan. "This deep integration with ResQ removes the administrative burden by creating seamless workflows that empower our customers to work smarter and unlock new opportunities for profitable growth. It's about enabling trade businesses to focus on what they do best, while our technology handles the rest."

Driving Efficiency and Growth for the Trades

The ResQ-ServiceTitan integration marks a significant step toward reducing friction in facility-service provider workflows and supporting the industry's digital transformation. By removing manual data entry, trades professionals gain faster access to commercial work opportunities and can improve cash flow with quicker job approvals.

Features of the integration include:

Automatic Job Sync: New jobs from ResQ appear in ServiceTitan's booking system without manual input.

Real-Time Updates: Accept or decline jobs in ServiceTitan, with status updates syncing instantly to ResQ.

Zero Disruption: The integration works within existing ServiceTitan workflows. There is no additional training required.

The ResQ-ServiceTitan integration is now available to all users. This launch strengthens ServiceTitan's commercial capabilities and expands the ResQ network's ability to support trades businesses nationwide.

"The ServiceTitan and ResQ integration is helpful because, previously, everything had to be manually entered and so it expedites the booking process," said Dominic Gore, Owner of Affinity Refrigeration & HVAC and a ResQ trade partner. "When customers call in with questions, having the clickable link in ServiceTitan takes them right to ResQ, allowing quick answers because both can be open at the same time."

To learn more about how ResQ delivers superior repairs and maintenance by combining powerful facility management software with a network of trusted trades businesses, visit https://www.getresq.com/.

