ResQ Celebrates Tradesgiving, Honors Facility Management Vendors and Offers Special Promotion to Hospitality Operators

"Whether it's plumbing, cooling, or other essential services, our vendors are the backbone of ResQ, and their success is integral to ours. To show our genuine appreciation, we're launching a special promotion designed to drive more business their way." Post this

ResQ is the only facilities management solution that helps restaurants control spend, boost team productivity and gain automated insights, reducing their total cost of R&M operations. More than 5,000 restaurants – from fast-food brands to Michelin Star restaurants – tap ResQ's 3,000+ vendors to keep their equipment running smoothly.

Three of ResQ's all-star vendors include Kitchen Works, Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing and Mico Cooling.

Kitchen Works, a seasoned vendor in the restaurant industry with a rich history spanning over four decades has become a shining example of vendor growth through its partnership with ResQ. By working through ResQ's platform, Kitchen Works has experienced a significant increase in job opportunities, allowing the team to scale their operations and serve more customers than ever before. On a normal day, Kitchen Works handles anywhere from 20 to 30 service calls, and ResQ has helped simplify service call management and expedite payment amid an intensive workload.

Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing is another ResQ success story. New work opportunities and faster payment cycles are two of the major benefits the New York City-based company has seen since joining the ResQ marketplace. These time-saving improvements have allowed Brooklyn Avenue Plumbing to thrive and focus on what they do best – delivering top-tier plumbing services when the demand for emergency fixes is constant.

Mico Cooling, an air conditioning contractor that specializes in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and kitchen cookline services, has experienced exponential growth, generating over $1 million in new business through ResQ. The company's success story demonstrates the power of ResQ's directory in helping tradespeople expand their customer base and grow their operations.

Facility operations managers and restaurant owners are encouraged to learn more about ResQ's offerings and Tradesgiving promotion at https://www.getresq.com/tradesgiving. To join ResQ's network of vendors to find new clients and work better with your existing ones, visit https://www.getresq.com/vendors/resq-for-vendors.

About ResQ

ResQ is the leading modern facility management platform. ResQ streamlines repair and maintenance operations for multi-location operators. Trusted by 5,000+ brands and 3,000+ vendors, ResQ's platform provides a toolkit for controlling repair and maintenance costs, improving team productivity, and driving efficient growth. For more information, please visit www.getresq.com.

Media Contact

Kareem Azees, ResQ, 1 (844) 737-7349, [email protected], https://www.getresq.com/

SOURCE ResQ; ResQ