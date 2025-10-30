ResQ Jewelry Debuts a Discreet, Stylish Life-Saving Device For Women, a Meaningful Gift for the Holidays

"We hear too many heartbreaking stories about violence against women. I kept thinking, what if it were my family member? What could she do? That question sparked our mission to create something beautiful and discreet, yet powerful enough to make a difference when it matters most." Post this

"We hear too many heartbreaking stories about violence against women," said the founder. "I kept thinking, what if it were my family member? What could she do? That question sparked our mission to create something beautiful and discreet, yet powerful enough to make a difference when it matters most."

Key Features

One-touch emergency alerts: Activate help discreetly and quickly

Live GPS tracking: Sends your real-time location to chosen contacts with a single click

24/7 Emergency Responders: Just a double-click at the back of the Jewelry reaches 911 responders ready to dispatch help to the latest location of the user if needed

Audible or silent alarm: Choose based on your situation (single-click for discreet alerts to contacts and double-click for 'loud alert' to reach contacts and 911 responders)

Background voice recording: Captures audio during an alert

Discreet design: Blends into your look while staying accessible and ready to use

Durable and water-resistant with a polished stainless-steel finish water-resistant polished finish: Crafted with quality materials to match your everyday wear

Discreet, Smart and Powerful

At first glance, ResQ Jewelry looks like a beautiful accessory. However, hidden inside is advanced smart technology that pairs seamlessly with the ResQ app on a smartphone (within Bluetooth range, up to 100 meters). The jewelry only tracks the user's location when activated, preserving privacy until help is needed.

Silent SOS (One Click): Sends a discreet distress signal with GPS location to up to 10 trusted contacts and, depending on the smartphone model, includes background audio.

Loud Alarm + 911 (Two Clicks): Triggers a loud audible alarm, sends alerts to emergency contacts, and contacts 911 directly with your location. If the call isn't answered, emergency services are still dispatched. A 911 operator remains on the line until safety is confirmed.

Designed with both style and security in mind, ResQ Jewelry makes a thoughtful and meaningful holiday gift, perfect for daughters, college students, girlfriends, wives, mothers and grandmothers.

ResQ Jewelry is available on Amazon and via the official website: http://www.resqjewelry.com.

About ResQ Jewelry:

With safety, elegance, and cutting-edge technology at its core, ResQ Jewelry is redefining personal safety, making protection as seamless and beautiful as the jewelry you wear. Whether commuting, traveling, walking alone, or living independently, ResQ Jewelry delivers peace of mind, confidence and empowerment in every piece.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Tremblay, ChicExecs PR, 9492965365, [email protected]

SOURCE ResQ Jewelry