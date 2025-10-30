ResQ Jewelry Debuts a Discreet, Stylish Life-Saving Device For Women, a Meaningful Gift for the Holidays

Elegant on the outside, powerful on the inside, this smart jewelry silently connects women to emergency help in seconds with just one click.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created out of deep concern for women's safety, ResQ Jewelry announces its latest offerings in wearable safety technology jewelry leading up to the holiday gifting season. The new limited edition line of necklaces and bracelets blends fashion and function, empowering women with a discreet, life-saving tool that fits seamlessly into everyday wear. A silent alarm is hidden inside each piece and connects wearers to emergency help with just one click.
Launched in early 2025 by a mother-daughter team, ResQ Jewelry was born from a simple but urgent question: What if a woman needed help and couldn't reach her phone? That led to a powerful idea for jewelry that could quietly call for help in a moment of danger when using a phone might be difficult or dangerous.
"We hear too many heartbreaking stories about violence against women," said the founder. "I kept thinking, what if it were my family member? What could she do? That question sparked our mission to create something beautiful and discreet, yet powerful enough to make a difference when it matters most."
Key Features
- One-touch emergency alerts: Activate help discreetly and quickly
- Live GPS tracking: Sends your real-time location to chosen contacts with a single click
- 24/7 Emergency Responders: Just a double-click at the back of the Jewelry reaches 911 responders ready to dispatch help to the latest location of the user if needed
- Audible or silent alarm: Choose based on your situation (single-click for discreet alerts to contacts and double-click for 'loud alert' to reach contacts and 911 responders)
- Background voice recording: Captures audio during an alert
- Discreet design: Blends into your look while staying accessible and ready to use
- Durable and water-resistant with a polished stainless-steel finish water-resistant polished finish: Crafted with quality materials to match your everyday wear
Discreet, Smart and Powerful
At first glance, ResQ Jewelry looks like a beautiful accessory. However, hidden inside is advanced smart technology that pairs seamlessly with the ResQ app on a smartphone (within Bluetooth range, up to 100 meters). The jewelry only tracks the user's location when activated, preserving privacy until help is needed.
- Silent SOS (One Click): Sends a discreet distress signal with GPS location to up to 10 trusted contacts and, depending on the smartphone model, includes background audio.
- Loud Alarm + 911 (Two Clicks): Triggers a loud audible alarm, sends alerts to emergency contacts, and contacts 911 directly with your location. If the call isn't answered, emergency services are still dispatched. A 911 operator remains on the line until safety is confirmed.
Designed with both style and security in mind, ResQ Jewelry makes a thoughtful and meaningful holiday gift, perfect for daughters, college students, girlfriends, wives, mothers and grandmothers.
ResQ Jewelry is available on Amazon and via the official website: http://www.resqjewelry.com.
About ResQ Jewelry:
With safety, elegance, and cutting-edge technology at its core, ResQ Jewelry is redefining personal safety, making protection as seamless and beautiful as the jewelry you wear. Whether commuting, traveling, walking alone, or living independently, ResQ Jewelry delivers peace of mind, confidence and empowerment in every piece.
