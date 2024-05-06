ResQ Launches Integrated Technician Management System and Equipment Sensors to Simplify Back of House Operations

"With the launch of our internal technician management and sensors product, operators can proactively monitor their equipment and dispatch internal or external vendors, all while getting the data they need to run their back of house operations." Post this

ResQ's new products seamlessly integrate into its comprehensive platform, which is already trusted by over 5,000 leading restaurant brands, ranging from fast-food chains to Michelin-starred establishments.

Key features of ResQ's internal technician management and sensors products includes:

Internal technician scheduling: Seamlessly assign internal staff to work orders, set recurring preventative maintenance, and track progress in real-time, ensuring efficient resolution of maintenance and equipment issues.

Sensor integration: Leverage smart sensor technology to monitor critical equipment in real-time, automatically ensuring no food inventory lost due to temperature or humidity changes.

Automated alerts - Get alerts for unexpected shifts in temperature and humidity, and keep detailed logs to ensure health code compliance.

"As a former operator myself, I've lost tens of thousands of dollars due to equipment malfunctioning and issues not being resolved quickly," said Kuljeev Singh, Founder and CEO at ResQ. "With the launch of our internal technician management and sensors product, operators can proactively monitor their equipment and dispatch internal or external vendors, all while getting the data they need to run their back of house operations."

Brands like Nobu, Lariat Lodge Brewery, and Handcrafted Hospitality are already adopting ResQ's newest technology: "I'm excited about sensors so we do not lose product and get notifications when temperatures get out of control," said Grant Teason, Director of Culinary Operations at Lariat Lodge.

ResQ has established itself as a key player in the back of house technology space, empowering businesses to operate more efficiently with a clear line of sight into managing their total cost of repairs and maintenance operations. To learn more information about ResQ or to request a free demo of the ResQ facilities management platform, visit www.getresq.com/demo.

About ResQ

ResQ is the leading modern facility management platform. ResQ streamlines repair and maintenance operations for multi-location operators. Trusted by 5,000+ brands and 3,000+ vendors, ResQ's platform provides a toolkit for controlling repair and maintenance costs, improving team productivity, and driving efficient growth. For more information, please visit www.getresq.com.

