Restaurant Brands Re-Prioritize Digital Solutions in 2024

Restaurant solutions provider Checkmate releases new report highlighting the critical need for advanced technology in the hospitality industry

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkmate, a leading restaurant ordering solutions provider, published a new report revealing how restaurant brands are re-prioritizing digital solutions to meet the demands of digital-first customers and accelerate revenue growth in 2024. Based on a survey of 1,000 industry executives, the report highlights several key trends:

Digital Ordering Dominance: Over half of the brands report that digital channels account for more than a quarter of their sales, with 36% stating that online ordering contributes over half of their total revenue.

Optimistic Growth Projections: Nearly half of all respondents expect digital sales to increase by 20% or more.

Technological Constraints: More than 60% of executives feel restricted by inflexible technology, facing integration challenges and inefficiencies.

Infrastructure Overhaul: 74% of executives are exploring options to streamline their digital infrastructure, showing significant interest in kiosks and voice AI technologies.

"Our survey found that most leaders feel restricted by inflexible tech that forces them to adapt to the solution's limitations rather than having a solution cater to their unique business needs," said Checkmate CEO & Founder Vishal Agarwal. "Brands that don't course-correct risk losing ground to more agile competitors focused on enhancing their digital ordering experience at every touchpoint."

Checkmate's report underscores the importance of prioritizing custom, integrated ordering solutions to deliver the hyper-personalized ordering experiences customers expect while supporting revenue growth amid rising operating costs and inflationary pressures.

For more information and to view the full report, visit itsacheckmate.com.

About Checkmate:

Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. Our scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, voice AI, and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Regardless of how you want to grow, Checkmate has the tools and guidance to power, manage, and evolve your digital business. Learn more at itsacheckmate.com.

