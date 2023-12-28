Restaurant Owner and Sister Become First Paris Baguette Franchisees in Nashville, TN with Bakery Café Set to Open in Summer 2024

After realizing their favorite bakery cafe was adored by so many others, Korean American sisters bring the joy of a beloved bakery café to Nashville as franchisees.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café concept with 4,000 cafés worldwide including over 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. Hanna Chen and Kate Lee, who are leading the brand's expansion in Tennessee, will soon be opening in Nashville. Having recently secured real estate at 1109 Church St, Chen and Lee are on track to open Paris Baguette in Summer 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Tennessee. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Eric Lavinder, chief development officer. "No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward."

The Nashville deal will bring the total number of bakery cafés signings within Tennessee to two. The agreement was signed by Chen and Lee, Nashville residents who are pioneering the additional growth.

"This location is an excellent location to serve the Nashville neighborhood best, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette next year," said Chen and Lee.

As they grow, the brand's 3.0 prototype has played a crucial role in driving interest from both guests and prospective franchisees. Like all new openings, the Nashville bakery café will be following the updated model, incorporating upgraded furniture, unique flooring and ceilings, rich colors and elegant lighting.

"We're already a higher-end, higher-quality bakery, and we put a nice bow around that with the 3.0 prototype. It's just a really nice place to indulge," added Lavinder.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate themself by offering expertly crafted breads, cakes and pastries that are made fresh daily and providing a range of indulgences perfect for any occasion.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry with a meaningful opportunity, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining their commitment to following a true neighborhood bakery café model.

As Paris Baguette looks to their future growth, the brand is staying nimble. Though they are currently eyeing Wisconsin, Indianapolis, North Florida, Vermont, Portland, the greater Boston area, Reno, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas for 2024 growth, Paris Baguette is embracing a flexible development pathway that will adjust as the brand lays more roots across the country.

"We will close 2023 with over 130 signings and over 40 new North America openings and are looking forward to 2024 for further growth," said Lavinder. "Even throughout the pandemic, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases — and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand."

The total investment to franchise with Paris Baguette ranges from $652,565 and $1,750,900 including a $50,000 franchise fee. For more information, please visit https://parisbaguette.com/franchising/.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The brand first started franchising in 2015 in the U.S. and has since established nearly 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with customers and help customers share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. For more information, please visit https://parisbaguette.com/franchising/

