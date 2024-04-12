Restaurant Owners Using New ezPaycheck 2024 Software Get Shift Rate Feature For Tips

Restaurant owners no longer need to rely on expensive outsourcing to process payroll and shift rate tips with latest ezPaycheck 2024 software. Post this

Check ways to choose the best software for restaurant establishments below:

1: It is important to choose a software that calculates employee's tips easily

Because food and beverage establishments pay employee's tips as part of the wage, and are subject to withholding, it is important to choose a software that can easily and correctly calculate the check. Use a software that automatically determines tip differentials as it will save money by eliminating the need for an accountant.

2: Be sure the payroll software will manage pay differentials easily

Restaurant establishments are very unique in that they offer many different opportunities to employees regarding varied job positions, varied shift differentials, and tips. Find a software that easily allows business owners to add or change the differential pay for team members. Payroll software should offer tip calculations, shift differentials, and contractor vs. employee pay rate that is calculated automatically.

3: Extra bonus would be to have the option to print miscellaneous checks for vendors

By purchasing a payroll software that doubles as a business check writer for vendors and miscellaneous purchases, it will eliminate the usual workload associated with check writing. Software that does not have to be opened and closed to access another check writer for miscellaneous checks is a definite bonus!

ezPaycheck's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll (including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks). New companies can download and try this software with no obligation for up to 30 days, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

US businesses and nonprofits get the following unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:

Supports stub only printing

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia .

. Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943 W2 and W3 (Copy A required for W2 and W3 forms)

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

Priced at $149 per calendar year for a single installation version, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size US business. Clients seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

