RestaurantEquipment.bid/TAGeX Brands to Auction Natick Wegmans Equipment, August 14

"Companies reconfiguring real estate have enough to deal with—personnel, leasing and more," Sherman said. "We remove one stressor by helping to manage the data around a store closure and to re-sell or liquidate excess equipment in the shortest time, for the best price and with the least impact on the environment."

Sherman added, "This is a win/win/win. These auctions are amazing opportunities for a new or growing business to update or expand its equipment affordably. The selling company will liquidate its stock efficiently. And for a company as large and successful as Wegmans, it provides an additional opportunity — to exit a location in the most sustainable way. That's what we do best."

TAGeX Brands was founded in the Washington, D.C. area in 1987 to help consumer brands set up — and then dispose of — temporary kiosks within supermarkets. Because so much of the equipment (such as ovens and mixers) was still valuable, the company began re-selling them for the customers, largely to smaller operators. TAGeX expanded rapidly to restaurants, food service operators, retailers, and convenience stores, and then to allied businesses including real estate companies, lawyers, accountants, and banks as they handled aspects of store closures and liquidation. In 2020, the company relocated to the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York and began opening facilities around the country.

In addition to the auction site RestaurantEquipment.bid, TAGeX operates RestaurantEquipment.shop, an online storefront that offers immediate purchases, and Advanced Auction Company, which conducts online auctions for other business sectors.

About TAGeX Brands

For over 30 years since its founding, TAGeX Brands has provided liquidation and consultation services to thousands of independent, multichain and corporate partners. Through its exclusive offerings, TAGeX has successfully grown to become a North American operation with multiple distribution warehouses, outlets, and a variety of consumer touchpoints through its digital sites and applications. As a national resource for restaurants, supermarkets, food service operators, real estate firms and financial institutions, TAGeX provides facility closure, equipment redeployment and liquidation services selling surplus new and used furniture, fixtures, equipment, smallwares, inventory and supplies. Its eight marketplaces have most recently hit record subscriptions for surplus sales and achieved over one million views per day across their multiple platform offerings. Headquartered in a 1,000-acre former Army base in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, and with facilities around the country, TAGeX is a pioneer in sustainability and the reuse of equipment in the food service industry.

